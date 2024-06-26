James Bond Actor Roger Moore's Grave Vandalized

Sir Roger Moore's grave has reportedly been vandalized. A James Bond fan who recently visited the Cimetière de Monaco in La Colle, Monaco to pay his respects to the legendary actor, who appeared in seven films as James Bond, told TMZ that a large family crest that was once displayed on Moore's gravesite has vanished.

It's unclear when the family crest disappeared. The fan, who remained anonymous, said they were left "equal parts shocked and p-ed" when they visited the late star's gravesite last week and noticed the missing plaque. The fan posted pictures of the gravestone online showing the area where the crest had been ripped away from the headstone.

The vandalism was seemingly a new discovery, as local authorities and the Cimetière de Monaco, who were contacted by TMZ about the incident, said they were previously unaware of the vandalism, as it hadn't previously been reported. The outlet also reached out to Moore's estate for comment, but hasn't yet heard back. It is unclear if the incident is being investigated.

Moore passed away in May 2017 at the age of 89 following "a short but brave battle with cancer," his family shared in a statement at the time. The statement added, "It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland."

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," the statement continued. "We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement."

Moore's family and friends said goodbye to the actor in a private funeral service at Saint Paul's Church in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2017. He was laid to rest at the Cimetière de Monaco, a small exclusive cemetery in La Colle.

The actor was best known for taking on the role of 007, taking over from George Lazenby, in seven Bond movies - Live and Let Die (1973), The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985).

His other credits include portraying Simon Templar on the British TV series The Saint, Maverick, and The Persuaders, and big screen appearances in titles like Shout at the Devil (1976), The Cannonball Run (1981), and more. He was awarded the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, and knighthood followed in 2003.