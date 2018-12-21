Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman Dupe Ryan Reynolds With Christmas Sweater Prank

Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal pulled a fast one on pal Ryan Reynolds Thursday night. The actors pranked their friend into wearing an ugly Christmas sweater to a holiday party all three attended.

Reynolds took to Instagram on Thursday to post photos of himself wearing the brightly colored Christmas sweater, complete with a large gold bow tied in front, as Jackman and Gyllenhaal laughed by his side.

“These f—ing assholes said it was a sweater party,” Reynolds captioned the photos, which showed him looking annoyed while the other two laughed and shared a high-five.

Reynolds’ wife gave her stamp of approval by liking the photo, as did many others, including Anna Faris, Maren Morris, Nick Lachey and Chris D’Elia.

LeBron James took to the comments section to leave several laughing emojis and exclamation point emojis. “They ain’t s— for that,” he wrote. “Still funny though.”

Avengers: Infinity War star Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in the Marvel movie, joked, “I’m still outside knocking.”

Jackman and Reynolds have a history of teasing each other, and it usually starts with Reynolds failed attempts to convince Jackman into doing a Wolverine–Deadpool crossover.

“I’m trying to get him to play Wolverine again and he won’t listen,” Reynolds once said on Good Morning America. “He insists on singing and dancing brilliantly elsewhere.”

He once told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show, “It’s not really a rivalry; it’s war.”

And to prove how serious he was about the Wolverine business, after Jackman shared a throwback photo of an old Logan poster in Mumbai, Reynolds responded, “It’d be cool if they made a new poster. For a new movie.”

It’d be cool if they made a new poster. For a new movie. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 13, 2018

While there’s no official word on a Deadpool–Wolverine crossover, it appears as if the duo has sworn in Gyllenhaal into their mischievous ways; after all, the actor is a new member of the superhero club, as he is expected to play the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But those aren’t the only ones Reynolds likes to prank. He commonly takes to social media to poke fun at Lively, to whom he’s been married since 2012 and shares two daughters with.

In November, he joked that his wife looked extremely similar to a 30-year-old English woman who announced that she had become engaged to a ghost.

“THIS is how I find out?” Reynolds replied to a tweet from the New York Post sharing a link to an article about the ghostly engagement.

THIS is how I find out? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2018

In July, Reynolds joked that Lively was filing divorce papers while she was shooting a movie overseas.

“My wife’s been shooting a film overseas so I’ve been having a ton of time to pretend like I’m watching the kids,” he said jokingly during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. “She’s probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak.”

Even when Lively deleted all her Instagram photos and unfollowed everyone she’d been keeping up with as a promotion for her movie A Simple Favor, Reynolds got in on the gag.

“I’m very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from,” he said at the time.