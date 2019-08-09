Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Make First Public Appearance

Jake Gyllenhaal stepped out with rumored girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu on Thursday night to attend his Broadway opening of Sea Wall/A Life at Hudson Theatre in New York, marking the couple’s first public appearance together.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Gyllenhaal wore a light grey suit over a white t-shirt along with black patent shoes, while his girlfriend chose a champagne-colored silk slip dress and black loafers, her hair pulled back and a few simple pieces of jewelry finishing her look.

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu reportedly began dating last year and were spotted out in Los Angeles in May. They were first linked after being seen walking arm-in-arm in Paris in December. They’ve also reportedly attended multiple events together, though they walked the red carpet separately.

Cadieu is a 23-year-old French model, and Page Six reports that she has met her boyfriend’s family. They also reportedly took a trip to Martha’s Vineyard together and Cadieu was seen at previews of Sea Wall/A Life. In addition, the couple appears to have taken part in an art project together, with portraits of the pair included in the “Inside Out” photo exhibition on the wall of the Hudson Theatre.

Gyllenhaal has previously dated high profile stars including Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman, Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon.

In addition to Cadieu, Gyllenhaal was further supported at the opening by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan. Anne Hathaway also attended the show in what was her first appearance since announcing her second pregnancy last month.

Sea Wall/A Life sees both Gyllenhaall and co-star Tom Sturridge each perform a one-act monologue during the play. The show had previously enjoyed an Off Broadway run at the Public Theater earlier this year. Gyllenhaal tackles the “A Life” portion of the show and plays Abe, who discusses his father’s death and daughter’s birth as he delivers his monologue amid the play’s sparse set.

This isn’t Gyllenhaal’s first run on the Great White Way, as he had previously starred in Constellations, Sunday in the Park With George on both Broadway and London’s West End and a New York City Center concert staging of Little Shop of Horrors.

Photo Credit: Getty / Han Myung-Gu