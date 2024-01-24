'JAG' and 'Star Trek' Actor Gary Graham Has Died

Gary Graham has died at 73. According to TMZ, the Star Trek actor's death was confirmed by his ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, who shared the news on Facebook. While she didn't get into details surrounding the cause of death, which was on Jan. 22, she recalled some of their sweet memories together and asked for prayers for their daughter, Haylee. She also mentioned that his wife, Becky, "was by his side."

"Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee," Lavelle shared. "This was so sudden so please pray for our daughter she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

Graham made his acting debut on the NBC Western drama The Quest, starring Kurt Russell and Tim Matheson, appearing in a single episode. He had steady roles on both the big and small screens for the next decade before landing a lead role on the short-lived sci-fi procedural Alien Nation in 1989, which was part of the Alien Nation franchise. He reprised his role as Detective Matthew Sikes in multiple TV movies. He also recurred on JAG for six episodes as Captain Tobias Ingles and Captain Gary Hochausen.

Perhaps Gary Graham's most notable roles are in the Star Trek franchise. He made his debut in a Season 2 episode of Star Trek Voyager in 1995 as just a one-off character. He then portrayed Ambassador Soval in 12 episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise from 2001 to 2005. In 2007, he portrayed Ragnar in the noncanonical and unofficial fan film Star Trek: Of Gods and Men. He reprised the role in the 2015 YouTube fan film Star Trek: Renegades.

Graham's most recent roles include the short film Planted, Wisdom from the Apocalypse, and short film The Assassin's Apprentice: Silbadores of the Canary Islands. At the time of his death, the actor was working on five projects, including sci-fi thriller Recollection, horror film Monster School, and action series Karma Klub. Other films and movies Graham can be seen in are Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, Nip/Tuck, Walker, Texas Ranger, Ally McBeal, and more.

It's unknown if more information surrounding Graham's death will be released. He is survived by his daughter, Haylee.