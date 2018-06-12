Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals Her Grandmother Taught Her ‘Self-Pleasuring’ at 9

Jada Pinkett-Smith opened about her the unique sex talk she got when she was younger.

The actress opened up about her sex life on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk alongside her mom Adrienne Canfield-Jones and 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith.

After Banfield-Jones shared she had negative sexual experiences early on in her life due to her conservative upbringing, PEOPLE reports, Pinkett-Smith revealed she “came into it differently” thanks to her grandmother.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” the actress shared. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man, and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

The conversations on the series touch on all kinds of topics of sex, as the women get real about their first times and when they became comfortable with their sexualities. Pinkett-Smith later revealed that at one point she felt like she had a problem when it came to self-pleasuring.

“I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first,” Pinkett-Smith told Willow’s friend Telana Lynum during the episode. “Multiple orgasms. I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

“And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day,’” she said.

Pinkett-Smith has been very open about her life lately through her Red Table Talk show. The mother of two recently sat down with daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris for an episode of the series where Willow revealed her introduction to sex was walking in on Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and daddy,” Willow said. “That was obviously the first introduction.”

Both Willow and her mother looked temporarily horror-stricken by this revelation.

“When did you walk in on us?” Pinkett-Smith asked.

“It was in Utah,” Willow recalled. “No, not Utah. Aspen. It was in Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice, and I saw for a little moment, and then I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so crazy, what did I just see?’”

Pinkett-Smith burst out laughing. “I don’t remember this!” she said.

“It wasn’t like I was seeing everything,” Willow clarified. “It was dark.”

Red Table Talk premiered last month, and features frank and honest conversations between Pinkett-Smith, Banfield-Norris, Willow and many guests on a wide variety of topics. Episodes are available on Facebook Watch.