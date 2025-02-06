Jada Pinkett Smith Has One-Word Reaction to Son Jaden’s Polarizing House Hat

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about her son Jaden Smith’s viral 2025 Grammys look. Hitting the red carpet alongside his sister, Willow Smith, in support of their dad, Will Smith, the 26-year-old rapper and actor caused a stir when he paired his black Louis Vuitton tuxedo with a bizarre castle-shaped headpiece by ABODI Transylvania.

As social media ignited with chatter about the unique red carpet look, Jada summed up her opinion on the polarizing house hat with one word: “!Period!” The Red Table Talk alum shared her short response on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of Jaden and Willow, who sported a long black tailored coat over a black crystal-embellished bra, from the Sunday night ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Jaden Smith and Willow Smith attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The post fueled even more discourse on Jaden’s look, with one person commenting, “Willow looks nice. Not sure what’s happening with the landlord on the left.” Somebody else quipped, “When you’re out but thinking about being at home,” as a third person said, “Jaden it’s not the Met Gala.”

The comments echoed remarks that surged on social media following Jaden’s Sunday night red carpet appearance. Comedian Ricky Gervais even got in on the fun with a daring post to X, writing, “Maybe he’s bald like his mum,” referencing Chris Rock’s joke at the 2022 Oscars that promoted Will Smith to slap him in the face.

While Jaden’s Grammy’s look is controversial, not everyone disliked it. Commenting on Jada’s Tuesday post, Lena Waithe said, “They won. OKAY!” Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen called Jaden and Willow an “inspiration,” and told Pinkett Smith that she and her husband “have the most incredible kids.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Jaden Smith, fashion detail, attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jaden’s viral head piece, which comes with a hefty price tag of just over $4,600, was made by ABODI Transylvania in collaboration with artist Szilveszter Makó. According to the Romanian brand, the elaborate headpiece was inspired by Transylvanian history.

“Jaden Smith wore ABODI’s iconic ‘Vampire Castle’ sculptural headpiece. We custom made the castle for his red carpet appearance at the Grammy Awards,” the brand said on Instagram. “The artistic combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori.”

Dora Abodi, the Founder and Art Director of ABODI, added in a separate statement, “The fields of fashion and music are intended for enjoyment and the pursuit of creativity, allowing individuals to express themselves freely and experience life and art to the fullest.” Abodi said Jaden’s “now famous ABODI Transylvania Vampire Castle serves as a symbol of audacity, fortitude, and an embrace of folklore and legends. It functions as a medium to recall one’s childhood and to retain a sense of playfulness and borderless creativity in relation to shapes, fabrics, concepts, colours, textures, fashion, and art.”