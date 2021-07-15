Jada Pinkett Smith Shocks With Major Hairstyle Change

✖

Jada Pinkett Smith is rocking a very new hairstyle these days. The 49-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new look and fans are swooning. Smith decided to shave all of her hair off for a stunning new style this summer and admits it was inspired by her daughter.

Smith reposted a meme that featured her two different looks and fans took notice. On one side of the photo she has long hair with the words "How it started" above it, while on the other side she's showing off her shaved head with the words "How it's going" above it. Smith kept her caption really simple by just using several clapping emojis. "Either way the beauty shine thru" her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris wrote in the comment section, while someone else said, "The old saying 'you could shave your head and still look beautiful' certainly applies here." Another one of her followers commented, "Can't no hair shadow the soul connected to that glow. Not just beauty, but a glow. Not all beautiful people glow."

While fans are taking notice now, Smith has rocked her looked for the last several posts. However, it's difficult for some to really notice because the mom-of-two usually always wears a head covering. Her look wasn't by random choice though; it was inspired by her daughter Willow . She reposted a photo that her daughter shared to her social media profile and wrote, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT... my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed," she captioned the image that included a gorgeous photo of the mother-daughter duo with their shaved heads.

In Willow's post, she captioned the photo with a sweet note about her mom saying, "a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return." Fans flooded her comment section as well to note their support for their new looks and gushed over how close the mother and daughter are.

Fans are able to see how close they are on their Facebook Live show Red Table Talk. Although they're family, Smith has never held back on being transparent in front of her daughter or mother. In fact, that's what their fans love so much about them and their show.