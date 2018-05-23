Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She’s Losing Her Hair in ‘Body Confession’ Video

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her issues with hair loss.

During a recent episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mother and 17-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, Pinkett Smith opened about with a “body confession,” revealing that she is suffering from hair loss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I haven’t talked about it, it’s not easy to talk about, but I am going to talk about it,” the Girls Trip star said. “I’ve been getting a lot of questions about why I’ve been wearing this turban. Well, I’ve been having issues with hair loss.”

She went on to describe how “terrifying” it was when she first noticed the loss of hair, and how it dealt a major blow to her confidence.

“It was terrifying when it first started happening. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair in my hands. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” she recalled. “It was one of those times in my life when I was literally shaking with fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”

Pinkett Smith, who is married to Will Smith, debuted her asymmetrical bob at the beginning of the year, and has kept it that length since.

When my girl helps me resurrect that 1989 Jada! Let me fiiind out Madame Jeuge pic.twitter.com/fvPt0LeY42 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 10, 2018

“When my girl helps me resurrect that 1989 Jada! Let me fiiind out Madame Jeuge,” she captioned her first image of the new hairstyle.

On several occasions, Pinket Smith has even completely concealed her hair with colorful turbans, something she revealed she does because her hair has been such an important part of her identity.

“My hair has been a big part of me,” she said. “Taking care of my hair has been a beautiful ritual and having the choice to have hair or not. And then one day to be like, ‘Oh my god, I might not have that choice anymore.’”

Despite having “gotten every kind of test there is to have” and consulting with numerous experts, Pinkett Smith said that doctors have not been able to figure out what is resulting in her hair loss, though many people, including her mother, have suggested that it could be a result of stress.

Although she initially struggled with the hair loss and was “terrified” of it, she said that she has since come to embrace her appearance after putting it into perspective.

“I really had to put it into a spiritual perspective, like the higher power takes so much from people. People are out here with cancer. People have sick children. I watch the higher power take things every day. And by golly, if the higher power wants to take your hair? That’s it?” she said, adding that that perspective “settled” her.