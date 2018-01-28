‘Little People, Big World’ Cast Member Jacob Roloff Is Engaged

Little People Big World cast member Jacob Roloff announced on Instagram Saturday night that he and girlfriend Isabel Rock are now engaged.

Rock confirmed the story by posting her own photo to Instagram. “We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!!” she wrote.

Roloff went to on to post a series of photos, each one hinting at the engagement. One showed the two taking a photo from a mirror at their hotel.

The following was from while they were still out on the frozen lake. Rock appears emotionally overwhelmed from the engagement question as she attempts to dry her tears.

Fans have been speculating if the two were engaged as far back as November. Tori Roloff, who is married to Jacob’s older brother Zach, sent social media in a frenzy when she posted a Thanksgivign photo with her female in-laws and referred to Isabel as a “sister.”

“”My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em,” she captioned the photo. “I love the holidays and how they bring us all together. Love you sisters and [mother-in-law].”

Rumors ramped up again over New Year’s Eve, when family matriarch Amy Roloff posted a photo with Rock holding an infant with a pink bow in her hair and referred to “new beginnings” in the caption, leading fans to wonder if the two had secretly had a child.

Fans commented on the photo with questions like “I’m confused; is there an extra kid and baby in this picture?” and “Who is the baby in the middle?”

Rock responded by tagging her friend, who was the baby’s mother, with “So happy my mystery baby is in such good hands.”

Jacob, 21, dropped out of high school when he turned 18, and is no longer on the TLC program due to a contract dispute.