Jacob Elordi Allegedly Assaults Radio Producer Over 'Saltburn' Joke

Jacob Elordi faces a police investigation after it was alleged that on Saturday, he assaulted a radio producer in his native Australia. According to the Daily Telegraph, Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show on KIIS FM, approached the Euphoria star at a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.

During Fox's show Monday morning, he recalled asking Elordi if he could take some of his bath water to Jackie O's for her birthday, referring to a viral scene from Saltburn. Elordi asked Fox to stop filming and delete the footage, which allegedly caused the situation to escalate.

"I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence," Fox said on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show." "And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat."

Police in New South Wales confirmed they are investigating the incident in a statement to Variety. "Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs," the statement from NSW Police read.

"Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing."

Elordi's career has been on an upswing recently, as his performances in recent films like Priscilla and Saltburn have been positively received. In a November 2023 interview with GQ, Elordi admitted he was miserable amid his break-out fame for the teen rom-com film The Kissing Booth.

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he says. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape." Elordi suggested that being free from that teen-heartthrob status and able to work on movies and directors he has a genuine interest in was very liberating.

"That's probably why I'm so happy, because now judgment and comments on the internet and stuff, it's… "I'm in the movie now," Elordi concluded. GQ Writer Gabriella Paiella indicated that when Elordi was making his teen films, he was told to be grateful and that caring about his output made him pretentious.

"How is caring about your output pretentious?" Elordi told her. "But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s—, knowing that you're making money off of people's time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?"