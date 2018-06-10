Jackson Odell, ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor, Dies at 20

Actor, singer and songwriter Jackson Odell has reportedly passed away at the age of 20.

Law enforcement officials confirmed Odell’s passing to reporters at TMZ. The young actor was found dead on Friday in the San Fernando Valley. He was in a sober living home, and police say that so far there are no signs of foul play.

Odell has been performing for nearly half of his life. He has been prolific online as a singer-songwriter, but he is best known as an actor. Starting at the age of 12, he appeared on TV, working his way up to a major role in the teen move Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

The year after that, Odell scored an appearance on iCarly, where he played a character named Gumbo in a single episode. Odell was known for playing Ted Durkas on Modern Family. He was Manny’s romantic rival and bully, trying in vain to win Fiona’s affection and humiliate Manny.

Odell had appearances on Arrested Development and The Fosters before securing a recurring role on The Goldbergs. He played Ari Caldwell, Dana’s older brother and one of the more popular students at school. He was credited on eight episodes between 2013 and 2015.

As a musician, Odell was also making his way into Hollywood. This year he wrote the soundtrack for Forever My Girl, and his song “Hopeless Game” was chosen for the soundtrack of an upcoming movie called Redemption.

Odell’s fans and co-workers took to social media to mourn his untimely loss on Sunday morning.

“No!! Jackson Odell was so insanely talented,” wrote entertainment reporter Rachael Ellenbogen. “Not just for random shows & movies, but for his music. Followed him on YT for yrs & made sure to include him in an article I did at my 1st internship yrs ago. Then went to see #ForeverMyGirl opening night to support his songwriting.”

Odell’s passing comes at the end of a rough week, as the world reels from a series of unexpected celebrity deaths. On Tuesday, fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide, and on Friday travel reporter Anthony Bourdain was found in a similar state.

The deaths have sparked a national conversation about mental health, depression and suicide prevention.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).