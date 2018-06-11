Jackson Odell Speaks out on Being Young in Hollywood in Final Interview Before Death

Jackson Odell suddenly passed away Friday, but soon after, a recent interview resurfaced where the actor discussed the difficulty of being a young man in Hollywood.

This past January, Odell was interviewed at the premiere of Forever My Girl, the movie for which he wrote the soundtrack. Odell was a dedicated singer-songwriter, and explained how he came to work on Forever My Girl organically through his friendship with the movie’s writer and director, Bethany Ashton Wolf.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m friends with Bethany and her son,” he said simply. “And I would just be hanging out in her back yard, playing music. And she approached me one day and said ‘hey Jackson, I’ve got this screenplay to this film — it’s a country music film — and it’s got some music in it that I think you could be a good writer for.’”

Odell said that he was ecstatic with how the movie had come out, and called the soundtrack some of his best work, but stressed that the real treat was working closely with people he loved on a creative project.

“To be a part of a film that allows me to work on it with friends, who I consider family, I think is the coolest thing. This all started for me out of a personal relationship.”

Odell cited other artists like Bob Dylan as his influences in music, but said that the creative process can lead to unexpected places.

“I draw inspiration from truth, where ever that may lie,” he said.

The young actor also recorded a video podcast with Wolf’s husband, Josh, just a few days before his sudden passing. He appeared on Controlled Chaos with Josh Wolf on Tuesday, performing a couple of songs and further explaining his close relationship with the Wolf family.

Odell said that he was “lucky enough to help write the soundtrack” for Forever My Girl, on which he was credited as the sole writer. He also talked about how he had recently written a song for Shawn Mendes. Odell then performed an original song called “Something Good.”

Odell was found dead in his home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday. The 20-year-old was in a sober living home, according to a report by TMZ. Police said that they did not suspect any “foul play” in the untimely death.

Odell was best known for his roles on TV, including shows like The Goldbergs, Modern Family andiCarly.