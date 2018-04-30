Jackie Chan’s Estranged Daughter Claims She’s Homeless Due to ‘Homophobic Parents’

Jackie Chan’s estranged daugher, Etta Ng Chok Lam, has spoken out, saying that she and her girlfriend are homeless, and that they’ve been denied help by everyone, including her family.

The video is just under two minutes long. It shows Ng, 18, and her girlfriend, Andi Autumn, speaking into a webcam in hushed voices about their dire living situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi, I’m Jackie Chan‘s daughter, and this is my girlfriend, Andi,” Ng began softly. “We’ve been homeless for a month, due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things, you know.”

Autumn chimed in, describing their desperate scramble for a safe place to stay. She said that all of their friends and family have turned them away, and “everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters, where they know we will be split up. We will be split up if we have to go to any kind of government facilities.” She didn’t explain why she believed a shelter would separate them. It’s unclear where in the world the couple is. “Now, no one is responding to my phone calls.”

Ng said that the couple has tried everything, reciting: “We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospital, food banks, LGBTQ community shelters, and all of them just don’t give a s—.”

“So, that’s why we’re making this video,” she concluded, “because we don’t know what to do at this point. So please, if you can share, post and show people that two people in love — that have true love — are trying to get split apart, and they’re trying to f— us over. Just because — what? I don’t understand it. I love her. I love you. We just want to let people know what’s going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help.”

Ng came out as a lesbian in October 2017, posting a number of pictures with Autumn and writing a heartfelt tribute to their love, crediting it for allowing her to be herself. Standard, a Hong Kong-based newspaper, reported that Ng’s sexuality caused her to have a strained relationship with her mother, Elaine Ng Yi-Lei.

Elaine and Jackie Chan had an affair in the late 1990s, which is when Etta Ng was born. Chan later called that affair a “serious mistake,” according to Fox News, and has said little over the years about his relationship with his daughter.

Etta Ng, for her part, declared that she had no past with her father. “I have no feelings for him,” she told Express in 2015. “He is my biological father, but he is not in my life.”

“He never existed in my life,” she added. “I will never regard him as a father. I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.’”