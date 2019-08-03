‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Thrown off Plane After Allegedly Berating Employee While Intoxicated

Bam Margera threw a fit of Jackass proportions on a Southwest Airlines flight in Atlanta on Saturday and was booted from the plane, according to TMZ. The former MTV personality and pro skateboarder was presumed to be under the influence when the incident occurred.

Margera, 39, was told he was too drunk and/or obstinate to fly, according to TMZ. He reportedly told an airport police officer he had 50 shots of tequila and then called him an idiot for believing it. He was adamant that he actually only had one drink.

He shared several Instagram videos from after the incident, including one of him being escorted out. In it, he chatted with a security guard about where he could stay before catching another flight.

Margera then shared a video revealing that he had arrived at his destination.

Margera then shared a video revealing that he was flying to Austin, Texas, for an event. Before the event he was meeting with a therapist.

Fans pleaded with him in the comments to “skip the convention and go to rehab.”

He was taken into custody, according to video obtained by the outlet. Afterward, Margera posted a series of confusing ramblings on social media. In one, he talked about meeting with a therapist in Texas, making a pun about therapist looking like “The Rapist.”

Margera posted another video of himself writing something, followed by a post containing the words he wrote. They said things like “BAM is” and the words “Drunk” and “pysyho,” seemingly meaning psycho.

Leading up to the drama, Margera had been sharing posts calling out his wife Nicole Boyd, mother April Margera, and friend Brandon Novak. In a post on his Instagram, he called Boyd “a piece of s—,” and suggested he had regrets about meeting and falling in love with her. Of his mother, April, Margera said he would “never forgive” her for brushing off his “near death nervous breakdown like the phillies just lost.”

Chris Pontius, a friend of Margera’s and member of the Jackass crew, commented on the post, revealing that they had been trying to help him for some time to no avail.

“To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up to him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it. I wouldn’t write this publicly, but we all get told to go help Bam so much, I might as well answer,” he commented.

In March, following a 10-day stint in rehab, Margera attacked Boyd and his manager, as noted by the Philly Voice. The outlet reported that Margera claimed his wife left him and took his Range Rover. He was on his way to a comedy show at the time.

“If I don’t see her at the show, I’m canceling it, and she better be in a new outfit because she always wears the same f—ing thing, or else I’ll break s—,” he wrote in his first post, which was later deleted.

In another, he said he made it to New York for the show but couldn’t check into his hotel because Boyd took his credit cards.

“I better see you in one hour and 24 minutes, Nikki,” he said.

Margera canceled his 7 p.m. set, but showed up at 8 p.m. for the 10 p.m. set he had scheduled. The room was empty, however, which upset Margera. He reportedly started threatening his manager in response, which was captured on video obtained by TMZ.