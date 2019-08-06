‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Reportedly Meets With Dr. Phil, Agrees to Enter Rehab

Bam Margera is getting the help he desperately needs thanks to his family and an unexpected figure. According to The Blast, the former Jackass star agreed to check into rehab after sitting down with Dr. Phil McGraw.

The outlet reported that Margera agreed to get help for substance abuse and mental health struggles after sitting down with the daytime TV show host. The 39-year-old reportedly spoke with Dr. Phil for three hours.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bam agreed to go away for help,” a source told The Blast.

Margera reportedly went to rehab immediately after he finished taping his interview with Dr. Phil in Los Angeles. He entered a live-in facility that intends to work with him over an extended period of time. According to The Blast, that’s anywhere between 60 and 90 days.

Fans first grew concerned about Margera in response to bizarre posts on social media. He posted a video on Instagram ranting about everyone worried about him. He admitted that he needed help battling his demons, but acknowledged that he’d reached out to Dr. Phil.

Still, the comments continued to pour in.

“I am sober and I have a great life and I did it for my kids,” one fan wrote. “You’re a grown ass man come on Bam. I grew up watching you. You’re definitely losing your s— get it together you got this.”

Another person wrote, “At least he’s acknowledging that he’s in a bad place. You’ll be alright, Bam.”

“Dr. Phil can only help you to a point. It’s time for you to find Jesus and let him help heal your broken heart and soul. Much love to you Bam. Prayers for you,” a third person commented.

That post was proceeded by several other strange posts. In them, he called out his mother, April Margera, wife Nicole Boyd, and former friend Brandon Novak. Margera claimed Novak, who appeared in several Jackass films, was refusing to help him when he needed him most. He claimed he was there for Novak when he was struggling with his sobriety and other issues.

“Maybe he is afraid that if he hangs around with you, he will end up drinking again?” one fan suggested.

A second wrote, “You enabled him, and now your behavior is more than likely a trigger for him. Take responsibility for yourself and focus on yourself.”

Another of Margera’s friends and former Jackass crew members, Chris Pontius, has been vocal about his struggles. Pontius took to Instagram to tell his former co-star to “take accountability” for his actions.

“To Everybody asking the Jackass Guys to help Bam, We are trying and have been, but no matter how loudly help screams his name, it’s up to him to want to be better and not somebody who publicly degrades their Wife and Mother and takes accountability for it,” he wrote in response to one of Margera’s troubling Instagram posts.