Jack Wagner Breaks Silence on Son Harrison's Death at 27 After Emotional Funeral

Jack Wagner is still coping with the loss of his son, Harrison, in June. The 62-year-old actor is heading back to work on Hallmark's When Calls the Heart, but took time to share a thank you video and some kind words Friday with fans after their well wishes and thoughts during the tragedy.

"Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you've sent," Wagner said in the clip. "I can't tell you how much it's meant to me. Getting ready to head up to Vancouver to season 10 of When Calls the Heart. Beyond excited and grateful of that. So, thank you also for that and, um, I'll be sending some behind the scenes footage this year. Hopefully it'll make you laugh."

He continues on, thanking fans for their "love and support" before adding one final note at the end. "Sending it right back to you," Wagner adds. "So, we'll be in touch. Thanks."

The General Hospital star's son died on June 6, shocking the actor and former wife/co-star Kristina Wagner. It is the latest public comment on the passing by either parent or their older son, Peter, according to ET.

The couple did set up a fund to honor Harrison after his passing, also sharing his cause of death in a statement. "The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," a description for the fund reads. "We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Both Jack and Kristina Wagner stepped away from General Hospital after the tragedy, skipping the 49th Annual Daytime Emmys in the process while still weighing on the minds of their castmates in attendance. According to ET, the cast has been very supportive of the couple and spoke out to the press about how they're trying to help. "There's no way to lessen the pain but just be there when they need us," Cynthia Watros told ET.