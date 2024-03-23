Will 'Pawn Stars' Address Rick Harrison's Son's Death on Show?

Fans of Pawn Stars are curious if details around star Rick Harrison's son's death would find their way to the show. Harrison revealed the passing on social media, adding that his son, Adam Harrison, had passed after an overdose of fentanyl. This cause of death was confirmed by the medical examiner.

Despite the news' connection to Harrison, fans of Pawn Stars shouldn't expect to see it make an appearance or get any mention on the long-running History Channel series. As TMZ shares, via a statement from Harrison's spokesperson, Adam was not a cast member on the series and Rick Harrison will make no further comment than what he has personally addressed online.

'Pawn Stars': Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Cause of Death Confirmedhttps://t.co/3rJGLVq1J1 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) February 29, 2024

TMZ adds that the family has been pushing to keep busy amid the tragedy, recently returning to shooting new episodes earlier in the month. The Harrison family also set up an education fund for Adam Harrison's son. "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam," the statement by the family read at the time. "We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Adam Harrison was 39 years old and his death was confirmed to be an overdose of fentanyl. He had been released from jail shortly before his death. No memorial arrangements or funeral details were revealed at the time.