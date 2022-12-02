Soap Star Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison on His Birthday

General Hospital alum Kristina Wagner is still trying to process the death of her son Harrison Wagner while celebrating what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found dead in June after a lengthy battle with addiction. The soap star shares him and son Peter with ex-husband Jack Wagner. They split in 2006 after 13 years of marriage. The Wagners have been open about Harrison's battle substance abuse, noting he went missing for several days in 2016. At the time, she put out a public plea for help. "I'm going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I'll start," she wrote via Twitter at the time. "I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He's relapsed & is MIA 5 days."

In her recent birthday tribute to Harrison, she reflected on the time she spent with him as his mother, and her ongoing grief. "Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There's no second chance. There's no see-him-again. There's no nothing. He's not coming back. It's final. But life goes on," she wrote via Instagram on December 1 accompanied by a video Harrison dancing and goofing around at a shopping center. "How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be "all right" after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away."

She added: "I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years," she noted, adding that his personality was "larger than life" with "vulnerability and compassion." Wagner added: "He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn't speak for themselves. He is missed."

She added a note to other parents struggling to come to terms with the loss of their child. "May you find peace. Let's stick around and see what's in store for our extraordinary lives," she concluded.