Jack Osbourne Must Pay Ex-Wife $1 Million in Divorce Settlement

Jack Osbourne will pay a big sum of money to ex-wife Lisa Stelly as part of their divorce settlement.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s son reportedly agreed to pay his ex a settlement payment of $1,000,000 to finalize their separation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, Osbourne will also pay Stelly $7,000 per month for their three minor children; Andy, Minnie and Pearl.

Osbourne did not come out empty-handed from the agreement, as the outlet writes he will get to keep his home in Studio City, California, his Ford Raptor truck and a Tesla. He also gets to keep about $350,000 in art, which includes an Andy Warhol original’s and two pieces by Banksy.

Stelly will also keep her Audi SUV, which continue to have the lease payments handled by Osbourne; $300,000 of the $1 million settlement was reportedly bookmarked for Stelly to purchase a new home.

When it comets custody, Osbourne and Stelly agreed to joint custody and will continue to co-parent their three children together, with some rules. Neither parent can bring their children around a new romantic partner for extended periods of time unless they’ve been “exclusively dating” for three months, and it’s discussed with the other parent.

The former couple made headlines in the beginning of March after news broke they had finally finalized their divorce, almost a year since Stelly filed for the separation. The couple announced their separation in May 2018 and reportedly settled the divorce in August, though a judge did not sign off on it until last week.

A month before settling, Osbourne allegedly got in a fist fight with Stelly’s new boyfriend. While a battery report was filed at the time, Michael Gabel did not press charges. Jack later apologized for the incident.

The former reality television star broke the news back in May on Instagram.

“The news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” the statement read. “So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together. … We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends.”