Horror Filmmaker of ‘It’s Alive’, Larry Cohen, Dies at 77

Horror filmmaker Larry Cohen — who made films like It’s Alive and A Return to Salem’s Lot — has passed away at the age of 77.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Cohen died over the past weekend, though the outlet did not cite a reported cause of death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to his work on the aforementioned films that he wrote and directed, Cohen also wrote and helmed the movies It Lives Again, Special Effects, The Stuff.

[R.I.P.] ‘The Stuff’ and ‘It’s Alive’ Filmmaker Larry Cohen Has Died https://t.co/d8nKCIBoMv — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) March 24, 2019

He also wrote the horror classic Maniac Cop, as well as more modern films such as Phone Booth and Cellular.

The horror movie streaming service Shudder currently is hosting a documentary about Cohen’s life and work, titled King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen.

Following his passing, many of Cohen’s fans and peers have come out to mourn his passing on social media by sharing posts lamenting his loss.

“Larry Cohen. RIP. A true iconoclast and independent. I will always marvel at It’s Alive!, Q, Perfect Strangers (what a brilliant premise!) and God Told Me To– Andy Kaufman being in it just adds more special sauce,” writer/director Guillermo del Toro tweeted.

Many people say they’ve made ‘independent’ films (many financed by majors) but Larry Cohen truly was an independent freewheeling movie legend. For so many fun high concept genre romps with ideas bigger than the budgets, for so many truly inspiring cult movies, I thank you Larry. pic.twitter.com/HVWfuuCFSS — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 24, 2019

“Reading that writer-director Larry Cohen has passed away. His films had a giant impact on me (Q, It’s Alive, The Stuff, God Told Me To). Talk about a filmmaker who was using horror as a platform to say something…,” Blumhouse Feature Film Development VP Ryan Turek wrote.

“The death of Larry Cohen hits hard. He was one of the smartest genre filmmakers, with high-concept films and unexpectedly rich characters, and plots that never quite go where you’d expect. Q THE WINGED SERPENT and THE STUFF will always be favorites,” film critic William Bibbiani said of Cohen’s death.

Just tragic news of the passing of the great Larry Cohen. I was first introduced at a grindhouse shocked by It’s Alive. He was charming, warm and I treasured our friendship. So proud of his accomplishments later in life as a screenwriter- Phone Booth is a favorite. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/nRX33TCoq8 — Don Coscarelli (@DonCoscarelli) March 24, 2019

Per Variety, Cohen’s publicist Shade Rupe confirmed the director’s death, and added that he was surrounded by loved ones when he passed.