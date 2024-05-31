Isla Fisher Says She's Ready to Date Again After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

Isla Fisher is ready to embark on new romantic adventures after ending her 13-year marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen. An insider revealed to In Touch that the 48-year-old actress "isn't looking to go on a tear," but rather "just looking to meet new people and date casually."

The Wedding Crashers star and the 52-year-old Borat creator announced their 2023 divorce in May this year, having waited several months to share the news publicly. The source revealed that although the mother of three is "still adjusting to her new reality, she's very happy about where things stand."

With her upcoming role in June's The Present, Fisher is focusing on the future. "She is moving ahead with her career and getting her social life on track," the source said, adding that "she's open to dipping her toe into the dating scene, and everyone she knows is rushing to set her up — she won't have any shortage of options."

Prior to the revelation of their split, the couple's relationship appeared flawless, leading to an uncomfortable moment during an interview with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show earlier this year. When asked about their Valentine's Day plans, Fisher noticeably sidestepped the question, instead discussing their tradition of Baron Cohen giving her a card signed with a question mark as if from a secret admirer.

"Every year, Sacha does give me a card that's like, 'Happy Valentine's Day from…' and then there's like a giant question mark. As if anyone else would send me, as if I have any other Valentine's. I'm a mother of three," Fisher shared, playfully pretending to be intrigued by her "secret admirer." Clarkson praised the pair, calling them "couple goals."

Unbeknownst to the public, the interview took place mere weeks before Fisher and Baron Cohen announced their quiet separation months earlier. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, accompanied by an image of themselves in tennis attire during happier times, revealing they had filed for divorce in 2023 and were still in the midst of the process.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple wrote. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The Brüno star and the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress, whose relationship spans even longer than their 14-year marriage, became engaged in 2004 and married on March 15, 2010. They share two minor children together, although no details on their custody agreement have been disclosed.