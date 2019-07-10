Intruder Stormed Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth Slept

Buckingham Palace reportedly suffered a serious security breach in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with an intruder not far from Queen Elizabeth herself. According to a report by The Sun, a man somehow scaled the fence in front of the palace and broke into the building, making it within feet of the queen before he was caught.

The break-in happened at around 2 a.m. local time. The 93-year-old queen was sleeping when the 22-year-old intruder took his shot. Insiders said that he broke into the palace and went straight for the residence, where he proceed to bang on the doors, hoping to get in.

It reportedly took police a total of four minutes to apprehend the intruder, as they cautiously assessed whether he was armed. Meanwhile, the rest of the palace panicked at the news of a security breech.

“There was an intruder at the Palace while the Queen lay sleeping in her bedroom and he was on the loose for a good few minutes before the cops arrested him,” a source said. “He was determined to get inside the palace and was banging down the doors but, thank goodness, this time everything was locked up.”

Many suspect that this intruder was mimicking a similar break-in from about 37 years ago, when a man named Michael Fagan broke into the queen’s bedroom. Experts note that the royal standard was flying over the palace, signifying that the queen was home. if the intruder knew to look for that sign, it told him everything he needed to know.

After his intrusion, Fagan was found to be suffering from schizophrenia. He smashed a glass ashtray and sat on the end of the queen’s bed with a shard of it, threatening to cut his own wrists as he talked about his family problems.

At the time, the queen pressed a panic button by the side of her bed, but got no response. She called downstairs as well, but the operator thought that she was another staff member playing a joke. Finally, the queen was rescued by aide Paul Whybrew. Experts suspect that Wednesday’s intruder might have been in a similar mindset.

“This intruder got into the Palace almost 37 years to the day since Michael Fagan ended up getting inside the Queen’s bedroom. There is a genuine theory and very real fear that he could have been launching a copycat operation,” the insider noted. “The police eventually detained him under the mental health act, but they have to ask some serious questions about how he got on and how he had so long to roam free.”

“How is it possible all these years later that someone can climb the fence and get right inside the grounds without being stopped immediately? What about heat censors and CCTV?” they wondered. “The Queen’s safety should be paramount.”

The source added that the queen herself will probably take a great interest in this security breech, and in ensuring that it does not happen again. Meanwhile, this is another huge blow to the current security team, casting more doubt on the safety of the royal family.