'Outdoorsman' TV Host Buck McNeely Dead at 63

Hunting and fishing enthusiast Buck McNeely, who hosted the popular outdoor TV show The Outdoorsman, has died. McNeely passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Jan. 7, his son Max revealed in a Facebook tribute. McNeely's cause of death was not disclosed. He was 63.

"On January 7th I received the worst call ever. My hero, My dad, the legendary Buck McNeely passed away in his sleep," his son wrote. "Words cannot even begin to describe the pain and loss our family is feeling at this time and it will never be the same. Seeing your dad die is like watching Superman die because that's what he was to me. A true superhero and I couldn't have asked for a better role model than him."

Born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1960 McNeely began traveling at an early age. His father was in the Air Force, according to his biography, and his family was stationed in Texas, the Philippines, Washington D.C., and California by the time McNeely was in elementary school. Through his travels, McNeely "learned to enjoy the outdoors and about hunting and fishing in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and San Joaquin Valley of California." He went on to pass his FCC license exam as a sophomore so he could perform on the radio, eventually going on to produce and host 18 episodes of a college dating game called Dream Date. According to his son, McNeely started The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely as a college project at Southeast Missouri State University. The show quickly grew and aired on more than 550 TV stations globally, becoming the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world.

"For nearly 40 years on the air he entertained and showcased various parts of the world for his fans. He loved his fans and anytime one would run into him he always loved meeting them and chatting about the show," Max wrote, adding that "even though Buck is gone the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life. Just as he has trained me in life he has also trained me in the family business by working and traveling the world with him for the past 13 years."

Max said his father's motto "was always 'Live Large' and he truly lived larger than anybody I know and I will continue that legacy in his honor like he always wanted. It won't be easy, but nothing good in life is easy. Just another of the countless lessons he's taught me over the years." He concluded the tribute by writing, "Call your parents and hold them tight because it really can be gone just like that. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and prayers. God Bless & Live Large!"