'Grown Ups' Actor Dead at 50: Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Alec Musser

The acting world is mourning the death of a beloved actor. Grown Ups scene-stealer Alec Musser died on Saturday, according to his fiancée, Paige Press. He was 50. Grown Ups star/co-writer/producer Adam Sandler is among those who've paid tribute to the late star.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Press broke the news of Musser's passing via an Instagram Story post. "RIP to the love of my life," she wrote. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken." His Instagram bio has also been updated to note his birth date (April 11, 1973) and death date (Jan. 13, 2024).

Not much else is known about Musser's passing, though TMZ learned that the All My Children and Desperate Housewives actor passed away at his home in Del Mar, California. His most memorable turn came in the Sandler-led comedy Grown Ups. The scene featuring Mussner as "Water Park Stud" has been revisited millions of times online since the movie's release in 2010.

"I loved this guy," Sandler wrote in tribute to Musser. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

Salma Hayek, another Grown Ups star, also spoke kindly of Musser after hearing the news. "He was so kind professional and absolutely hillarious," she wrote. "His early departure breaks my heart. I feel so blessed that I got to meet him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones for this great loss."