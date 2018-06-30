Peek Inside ‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore’s $2.6M Southern California Home

This Is Us star Mandy Moore bought a four-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century modern home in Pasadena, California for $2.645 million.

The actress and singer, who plays the role of Rebecca Pearson on the NBC hit drama, closed on the stunning property back in December. According to Mansion Global, the property was designed by well-know Chicago-area R. Harold Took, and it was reportedly completed in 1950, a year after his death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress also gave a tour of her newly decorated home for Architectural Digest.

Scroll through for a closer look at the beautiful home:

A New Chapter

“This house signifies the next chapter of my life — as an adult, a woman, and a performer,” Moore said during the interview for Architectural Digest. “I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place.”

Metals are an accent color within the home after an original brass hood and bricks from the 1950s design inspired the renovation.

Keeping the Bones

Moore said she fell in love with the house’s Mid-century structure, however a lengthy restoration was required before moving in as alterations in the ’90s had hidden some of the home’s original classic details and left it with clashing circular additions and dated traditional detailing.

“We wanted to recapture the home’s original spirit without delving into a slavish period restoration” Moore told Architectural Digest. “We tried to imagine what Zook would have done if he were designing it today.”

Partnering Up With Pros

The actress enlisted architect Emily Farnham and interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel to undertake the ambitious project that resulted in a bright and airy space that is the perfect blend of modern and Mid-century design.

Luxurious Design

The home is full of high-end design features including terrazzo floors, a marble kitchen island and copper hood which was restored from the original fireplace.

Feeling Grateful

Moore, who shared peeks of the home throughout the restoration, praised her design team on Instagram saying they singlehandedly made the new house a home for her and her family.

“Their creative breadth, wisdom and curiosity knows no bounds and is equally matched by their oversized hearts.”

The laundry room

Despite all the luxurious features, Moore’s favorite space is reportedly the laundry room.

“Mandy actually loves doing laundry,” Samuel said on her blog. “So we wanted to make the room a place she would want to spend some time in and it is right off the kitchen so all the more reason to make it a statement all on its own.

The actress has a few requirements for her dream laundry space, one was that it had a dedicated place for her to hang dry clothing, another was there was a “good amount of space for folding and the third was “to make it beautiful”.

The Pantry

The property is also equipped with a massive walk-in pantry designed by Instagram famous organizing team The Home Edit.

The team posted a video of Moore’s reaction to the finished pantry and, we relate to it so much.

The Outdoors

Images of the home show an outdoor reflection pond brimming with aquatic foliage wrapping around part of the house. The property also has a swimming pool, pergola-covered patio and landscaped yard with a number of stone benches.

Can we move in?