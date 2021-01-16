Peek Inside Mark Wahlberg's Lavish Beverly Hills Home

Mark Wahlberg is living luxuriously in the comfort of his Beverly Hills home alongside his sweet family. The actor and his wife, Rhea Durham, along with their four kids, Brendon, Grace, Ella Rae and Michael, have been living in the 30,000-square-foot mansion for nearly a decade. While it's incredibly large, it appears rather homey based on the actor's photos shared to his social media.

According to Closer Weekly, the gorgeous, contemporary home is nestled in a prestigious gated community in Los Angeles, California, Beverly Park. The large living space is not only perfect for the family, but they have more than enough space to house visitors when they travel or host large gatherings, because the home has 11 rooms and 18 bathrooms. They not only have the main estate that the Wahlberg's live in, but they also have a guest house and an entertainment complex.

Their home also includes a luxury kitchen, more than a few living rooms and dining areas, along with their very own wine cellar, movie theater and library. A lot of the photos that Wahlberg shares with his fans are taken from his home gym. While the space looks as if it contains private members, it's simply one spot in his large abode — also an area he keeps fans up to date on when it comes to his fitness journey.

While the inside itself is extravagant, the family is also able to enjoy an outdoor patio, a pool, gazebo and lounge area, not far from his full-sized basketball court and a putting green for golf. Below is a look inside his mansion and a look at a few memories that show some of his happiest moments.