Peek Inside Mark Wahlberg's Lavish Beverly Hills Home
Mark Wahlberg is living luxuriously in the comfort of his Beverly Hills home alongside his sweet family. The actor and his wife, Rhea Durham, along with their four kids, Brendon, Grace, Ella Rae and Michael, have been living in the 30,000-square-foot mansion for nearly a decade. While it's incredibly large, it appears rather homey based on the actor's photos shared to his social media.
According to Closer Weekly, the gorgeous, contemporary home is nestled in a prestigious gated community in Los Angeles, California, Beverly Park. The large living space is not only perfect for the family, but they have more than enough space to house visitors when they travel or host large gatherings, because the home has 11 rooms and 18 bathrooms. They not only have the main estate that the Wahlberg's live in, but they also have a guest house and an entertainment complex.
Their home also includes a luxury kitchen, more than a few living rooms and dining areas, along with their very own wine cellar, movie theater and library. A lot of the photos that Wahlberg shares with his fans are taken from his home gym. While the space looks as if it contains private members, it's simply one spot in his large abode — also an area he keeps fans up to date on when it comes to his fitness journey.
While the inside itself is extravagant, the family is also able to enjoy an outdoor patio, a pool, gazebo and lounge area, not far from his full-sized basketball court and a putting green for golf. Below is a look inside his mansion and a look at a few memories that show some of his happiest moments.
Kitchen
While describing his wife as the "best gift ever" Wahlberg gives his wife a kiss on the cheek while the two stand in their spacious kitchen.
Gym
Wahlberg often shows his workout routine inside his home gym. On occasion he shows fans a solo shot while working out, but the 49-year-old typically shows him working out with other people around.
Bedroom
Not only does the actor have more than enough luxuries on property to enjoy, but even the kids' rooms are decked out.
Backyard
Wahlberg is known for including his kids in several of his photos and videos online and fans love everything about it. This video gives fans a good look at his spacious backyard.
Basketball Court
Fans can even get a glimpse of his full-sized basketball court, and just behind it is where the golf course sits.
Kitchen and Living Room
The kitchen and living room both have high ceilings.
Home Theater
The home theater has more than enough space to hold several friends and family.
Pool and Back Patio
The back patio and pool are perfect for summer days.
