Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Spark Engagement Rumors Upon Reunion in New Photos

The latest photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas together confirm the two are still very much together and even possibly engaged. The photos, originally published by The Daily Mail, show de Armas, 32, wearing a big ring on her engagement finger and admiring the ring. However, it is not known if it is a real engagement ring or one de Armas was wearing for the movie the two are making together.

The new photos were taken in New Orleans, where the two are filming reshoots for their upcoming erotic thriller Deep Water, on Thursday. Video from the set also shows the two sharing a kiss. The couple was seen out on a porch, with de Armas sitting on the railing. The two play a married couple in the film, so the engagement ring could be just a prop. According to The Daily Mail, they were also flirty when the cameras were not rolling.

This was the first time the two were seen since Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, which inspired speculation that the two split. Before that, they had not been seen together since Aug. 20, which was also the last time they were photographed showing PDA before Thursday. The two met when Deep Water started shooting in November 2019 and were often seen together during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. In August, they inspired rumors that de Armas was moving in with Affleck as she was seen taking her belongings to Affleck's Los Angeles home.

Affleck has "fallen for her and he’s fallen hard," a source told InTouch Weekly in March. "They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks … being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face. The source said Affleck can "really see a future" with the Knives Out actress.

Deep Water is the new film from director Adrian Lyne, whose other work includes Flashdance, Fatal Attraction, and 9 1/2 Weeks. The film is based on the book by Patricia Highsmith and is scheduled for release on Aug. 13, 2021. Affleck plays a husband who lets his wife have affairs to avoid getting a divorce and becomes a suspect after one of her lovers disappears. The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blanchard, and Finn Whitrock.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until their split in 2015. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018. Affleck and Garner are parents to daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.