Influencer Dies Suddenly at 27: Killadamente’s Family Speaks Out

Influencer Killadamente has died at 27. The 27-year-old, whose real name is Carol Acosta, passed away, according to her sister, Katyan, who confirmed the death in an Instagram Story. Via Daily Mail, Katyan wrote alongside a photo of her sister, “I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister.”

Acosta’s Killadamente Instagram racked up over 6 million followers as she showed off her life and fashion. According to Us Weekly, there have been reports that Acosta choked on food while out to dinner with her family, leading to her death, but as of now, a cause of death has not been confirmed. The GoFundMe page started by her family to cover her funeral costs reveals that she died on Jan. 3. “At her young age, [Carol] managed to help thousands of people through her work, but on this occasion, we join together and ask for your help to give her a farewell as she deserves,” per the GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe, started by Acosta’s sister Elizabeth, had an initial goal of $26,000, but it has since reached the goal and currently has raised $26,620 just over a week before the service on Jan. 17. Katyan also shared a link to the page on her Instagram Story, writing, “I know that you will always be with me, my sister, my partner and my best friend, sister always. I love you and I will always love you. If you want to support our family with funeral expenses, click here.”

Born in the Dominican Republic, Carol Acosta was a fashion influencer and focused greatly on body positivity, fashion and beauty tips, and activism for domestic violence and bullying. Her final post on Instagram was just over a week ago, where she was wearing a black dress, urging her followers to rate the outfit from plus-size fashion brand FashionNova. Many fans took to the comments to express their sadness, shock, and condolences.

As of now, not much information surrounding Acosta’s death has been revealed, but it’s possible that as more time passes, details will release depending on what her family wants released. Acosta is survived by two kids, Reina and Legend.