‘In Plain Sight’ Actor Jack Burns’s Death: Everything We Know

In Plain Sight actor Jack Burns’ death is still shrouded in mystery. The young actor, who was also a talented dancer, passed away at his home in Greenock, Inverclyde in Scotland on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the age of 14. At this time, little is known about the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death, though authorities are not treating his death as suspicious.

“Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, police were called following the death of a 14 year-old boy to a house in the Esplanade area of Greenock,” a Scotland police spokesperson told E! News. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death but police are not treating it as suspicious. A report has been submitted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Burns passed away early this month, news of his passing did not break until Wednesday, Dec. 11, when Metro UK was the first to break the news. His death was also confirmed by Elite Academy of Dance, the classical ballet school in Greenock that the 14-year-old attended.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December,” the academy said in a tribute shared to their Facebook page on Dec. 9. “Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012.”

“We and all of Jacks family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers,” the statement added. “All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jacks immediate family and friends but especially with his parents Karen, Robert and his brother Rory.”

The message also noted that the Burns family welcomed everyone to a funeral service that is to take place today, Thursday, Dec. 12. The service will be held at St Mary’s Church in Greenock, and the family is encouraging all Elite members to attend the service in Alba or Elite Hoodies.

“Karen, Robert and Rory would love if those from his Elite Family that knew and loved Jack as much as they all do wanted to attend,” the academy said. “They would also take much comfort if students wish to attend in Alba or Elite Hoodies and sit together on Thursday.”

In addition to appearing on TV in In Plain Sight in 2016, the St. Columbia’s School, Kilmacolm student also appeared in the Netflix miniseries One of Us (originally titled Retribution).

After news of his passing broke, many fans of the young actor took to social media to pay their respects, calling his passing “terribly sad” and remembering him as “such a young talent.”