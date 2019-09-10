In Memoriam: Celebrities We’ve Lost in 2019

From TV favorites, including Valerie Harper, Luke Perry and Kristoff St. John, to hip-hop artists, including Nipsey Hussle, and from reality-TV stars such as Beth Chapman, to Hollywood icons, including Doris Day and Peter Fonda, 2019 has had a number of celebrity deaths.

Some of the stars were claimed by cancer, others by accidents, and one even by murder. In the case of Tyler Skaggs, the Major League Baseball pitcher with the Los Angeles Angels, who was found dead July 1 at age 27, the cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Below, we’ve put together a gallery of the most high-profile celebrities to pass away this year. As you’ll see, some of 2019’s fallen stars, like Day, were approaching their centennials. Others, like Boyce, were barely 20, if that. Each and every one was somebody’s favorite — somebody’s favorite singer, actor, musician, celebrity chef, you name it.

Scroll down to pay tribute to Harper, Chapman, St. John and dozens and dozens more, and let us know in the comments which of 2019’s celebrity deaths have had the biggest impact on you.

Valerie Harper

TV audiences first met Harper on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, then followed her — and her character — to Rhoda. Along the way, the actress won three Primetime Emmys — and a forever place in pop culture. Harper died Aug. 30 after a long battle with cancer. She was 80.

Tyler Skaggs

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitcher was found dead on July 1 at the age of 27. Autopsy results showed Skaggs overdosed on a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol.

Beth Chapman

The beloved star of the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter died on June 26 at the age of 51, following a long battle with throat cancer.

Luke Perry

The actor, who rose to fame as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the ’90s, and more recently appeared in the CW drama Riverdale, passed away March 4, following a stroke. He was 52.

Cedric Benson

The retired running back, who starred at the University of Texas before going onto an NFL career, died Aug. 17 in a motorcycle crash that also killed the woman he was riding with. He was 36.

Cameron Boyce

An actor known for roles on Disney Channel’s Jessie and the network’s Descendants movies, died July 6 from a seizure caused by epilepsy. He was 20.

Kristoff St. John

The Young and the Restless actor was found dead Feb. 3 in his Los Angeles home. He was 52. Medical examiners determined St. John died of “heart disease by way of alcohol abuse,” we reported in March.

Kylie Rae Harris

The country singer died Sept. 4 in New Mexico when, per the investigating sheriff, she caused a three-car wreck that also killed a 16-year-old girl. Harris was 30.

Fatima Ali

The Season 15 Top Chef contestant died Jan. 25 after a long fight against cancer. She was 29.

Nipsey Hussle

The Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed March 31 outside of his Los Angeles store, Marathon Clothing. He was 33.

Doris Day

One of America’s most iconic Hollywood stars (Pillow Talk), Day died on May 13 after contracting pneumonia. She was 97.

Peter Tork

A musician who played the bassist on The Monkees, and became a pop-rock legend in his own right via the show’s same-titled made-for-TV band, Tork passed away Feb. 22 at the age of 77.

Peggy Lipton

The actress, best known for her roles on The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, died on May 11 after a battle with cancer. She was 72.

Mike Thalassitis

A soccer player-turned-reality star who appeared on the U.K. version of Love Island, Thalassitis was found dead on March 15. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 26.

Janice Freeman

A former contestant on The Voice, Freeman passed away March 2 after experiencing a blood clot that went to her heart. She was 33.

Yoji Harada

The tattoo artist, who appeared in TLC’s Miami Ink, died March 27. He was 46. Cause of death is unknown.

Jeff Austin

The bluegrass musician, who co-founded Yonder Mountain String Band, died June 24 at the age of 45 following an unspecified “medical emergency.”

Ashley Massaro

The former WWE star and Survivor: China alum died on May 16 at the age of 39.

Jared Lorenzen

The former University of Kentucky and New York Giants quarterback passed away July 3, following a hospitalization the week prior. He was 38.

Jan-Michael Vincent

The 1970s heartthrob and star of the ’80s action-TV series Airwolf, Vincent passed away Feb. 10 at the age of 74.

Gloria Vanderbilt

The heiress turned fashion designer, and mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper (pictured, at left, with his brother, Carter), Vanderbilt died June 17. She was 95.

John Singleton

The Oscar-nominated director, who helmed films such as 2 Fast 2 Furious and Boyz n the Hood, died April 28 following a stroke. He was 51.

Rip Torn

The award-winning actor (Dodgeball, The Larry Sanders Show) died July 9 at the age of 88.

Keith Flint

The vocalist for the iconic British electronic band The Prodigy, Flint died March 4 of a reported suicide. He was 49.

Hella Sketchy

An 18-year-old hip-hop artist on the rise, Hella Sketchy, whose given name was Jacob Tyler Thureson, died June 27 of an apparent drug overdose.

Denise Nickerson

Nickerson, who played the gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, died July 10. She was 62, and had suffered a severe stroke in 2018.

Katherine Helmond

The actress, who starred as Mona Robinson on the classic ABC series Who’s The Boss, passed away Feb. 23 at the age of 89. Her death has been reported to be due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Bushwick Bill

The legendary rapper and Geto Boys member (born Richard Shaw) passed away June 9 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

Stefanie Sherk

The Canadian actress and model, who was married to Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir, died April 20. She was 43, and succumbed to injuries from a suicide attempt.

Tyshon Dye

The former East Carolina and Clemson running back passed away July 5 following a swimming accident. He was 25.

Dick Dale

Born Richard Anthony Monsour, the legendary guitarist was known as the “King of the Surf Guitar.” He died March 16 at age 81.

Niki Lauda

The Austrian-born Formula One racing champion of the 1970s, played by Daniel Brühl in the 2013 Ron Howard film, Rush, died May 20. He was 70.

Albert Finney

The Oscar-nominated British actor — known for movies such as Tom Jones and Skyfall — died on Feb. 7. He was 82.

Bart Starr

The legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback passed away on May 26 at the age of 85.

Max Wright

The actor, who was best known for his role on the beloved sitcom ALF, passed away on June 26 after a long battle with lymphoma. He was 75.

Karl Lagerfeld

The iconic fashion designer died Feb. 19 in Paris. He was 85.

Ken Kercheval

Known for roles on Dallas, Starsky & Hutch, L.A. Law, Crossing Jordan, Diagnosis: Murder and ER, Kercheval died on April 21. He was 83.

Kevin Barnett

Co-creator of the Fox sitcom Rel, the screenwriter passed away on Jan. 22 from complications related to pancreatitis. He was 32.

Dr. John

The legendary New Orleans musician (born Mac Rebennack) died on June 6. He was 77.

Brody Stevens

The comedian and actor died on Feb. 22 at the age of 48. His death was due to an apparent suicide by hanging.

Franco Zeffirelli

The legendary Romeo and Juliet and Taming of the Shrew director passed away on June 15. He was 96.

Other notable deaths:

Bob Einstein: An iconic comedy actor who appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and created the character Super Dave Osborne, Einstein passed away on Jan. 2 at the age of 76.

Louisa Moritz: An actress who appeared in films such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and the original Death Race 2000, Moritz passed away on Jan. 4 at the age of 72.

Suzanne Hevner: An actress who appeared in series such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Netflix’s Mindhunter, Hevner passed away on Jan. 4 after a battle with cancer.

Verna Bloom: An actress who appeared in classic films such as High Plains Drifter and Animal House, Bloom passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 80.

Lorna Doom: The bassist for the legendary punk rock band The Germs, Doom (pictured, above) passed away on Jan. 16 at the age of 61.

Steven Levy, aka Steve Bean: Known for roles on Shameless, Ray Donovan, and Quantum Leap, Levy died on Jan. 21 at the age of 58. His passing came after a long battle with cancer.

Dick Miller: The iconic character actor died on Jan. 30 at the age of 90. He appeared in classic films such as Gremlins, The ‘Burbs and The Terminator.

Neal “Banjo Man” James: The star of Animal Planet’s Call of the Wildman passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 55.

Sara Romweber: The drummer of legendary college rock band Let’s Active passed away on March 4 at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer, according to Pitchfork.

Jed Allan: A veteran daytime soap opera actor who appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210 late in his career, Allan died March 9. He was 84.

Tania Mallet: A former Bond girl who appeared in Goldfinger, Mallet (pictured, above) passed away on March 30 at the age of 77.

Earl Thomas Conley: The singer/songwriter and country music legend passed away on April 10 from cerebral atrophy. He was 77.

Bradley Welsh: The British boxing champ and Trainspotting 2 actor reportedly died on April 10 after suffering a fatal gunshot wound. He was 42.

Georgia Engel: The longtime comedy actress who appeared in iconic series such as Everybody Loves Raymond and The Mary Tyler Moore Show passed away on April 12.

Lorraine Warren: As a self-styled paranormal investigator, Warren was the inspiration for The Conjuring franchise. She passed away on April 18 at the age of 92.

Larry “Flash” Jenkins: Most recognized from his role as Corporal North on TV’s M*A*S*H, Jenkins passed away on April 25 at the age of 63.

Jessie Lawrence Ferguson: An accomplished actor who appeared in Darkman, Prince of Darkness, and Boyz n the Hood, Ferguson died on April 26 at the age of 77.

Phil McCormack: The lead singer for southern rock band Molly Hatcht since 1995, McCormack passed away on April 26 at the age of 58.

Troy Shafer: The star of DIY Network’s Nashville Flipped, Shafer (pictured, above) passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on April 28. He was 38.

Barbara Perry: The Dick Van Dyke Show actress died on May 5. She was 97.

Max Azria: A fashion industry icon and the founder of BCBG, Azri died May 6 at a Houston hospital after battling lung cancer. He was 70.

Jim Fowler: Famed zoologist and star of Wild Kingdom, Fowler died on May 8 from complications of heart disease. He was 89.

Harold Lederman: Longtime boxing judge and HBO personality, Lederman died on May 11 at the age of 89 following a long battle with cancer.

Isaac Kappy: An actor who had small roles in the films Thor and Terminator Salvation, and on the AMC series Breaking Bad, Kappy died May 14. He was 42.

Tim Conway: The legendary comedian and star of The Carol Burnett Show (pictured, above) passed away on May 14 at the age of 85.

Sammy Shore: A legendary comedian best known as the co-founder The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, as well as the father of actor Pauly Shore, Shore died on May 18 at the age of 92.

Bill Buckner: A Major League Baseball icon who suffered a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia, Buckner died on May 27 at the age of 69.

Gabriel Diniz: The 28-year-old Latin pop star died in a tragic plane accident on May 27.

Tre Da Kid: The up-and-coming rapper, born Edward Montre Seay, died on June 7 after being shot at in his car.

Eric Zaun: The professional beach volleyball player died on June 11 after jumping from a window at an Atlantic City hotel. He was 25.

Sylvia Miles: The two-time Oscar-nominated actress of Midnight Cowboy and Farewell, My Lovely (pictured, above) died on June 12 at the age of 94.

Bob Dorian: The TV host, known for his work on AMC, died on June 15 at the age of 85.

Dave Bartholomew: The legendary New Orleans songwriter — best known for co-writing and producing “Ain’t That a Shame,” “I’m Walkin’” and “Let The Four Winds Blow” with fellow legend Fats Domino — died on June 23 at the age of 100.

Billy Drago: The actor, who starred in films like The Untouchables and The Hills Have Eyes remake, died on June 24 at the age of 73.

Eddie Jones: The longtime character actor — who appeared in Seabiscuit, A League of Their Own and The Terminal — died July 6 at age 89.

Rutger Hauer: The Dutch actor, best known for the original Blade Runner, died July 19 at age 75.

Cliff Branch: The former Super Bowl receiver for football’s Oakland Raiders died Aug. 3, two days after he turned 71.

Toni Morrison: The Nobel Prize-winning author of Beloved died Aug. 5 at age 88.

Peter Fonda: The Oscar-nominated actor, iconic star and co-writer of Easy Rider and younger brother of Jane Fonda (pictured, above) died Aug. 16. He was 79.

Carol Lynley: The Poseidon Adventure actress died Sept. 3 at age 77.

Chris March: The designer and Season 4 Project Runway contestant died Sept. 5 at age 56.

Chris Duncan: The former Major League Baseball player with the St. Louis Cardinals and broadcaster died Sept. 6 of cancer. He was 38.

John Wesley: The veteran character actor, whose considerable credits included The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin and NCIS died Sept. 8 at the age of 72.