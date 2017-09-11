Iggy Azalea Shares Topless Photos and Sizzles in a Bikini on Instagram

Iggy Azalea isn’t afraid to show off her figure and she did just that multiple times on social media over the weekend. The Australian musician took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a pair of topless pics along with a daring new bikini snap.

Doing top secret stuff with @lofficielsingapore A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

The first pic shows the “Mo Bounce” rapper standing completely topless with her blonde locks flowing over her shoulders. Azalea used her left hand to cover her chest and strategically protect her modesty. She was pictured playfully teasing her wavy tresses in the air while shooting a smoldering glance at the camera.

“Doing top secret stuff with @lofficielsingapore,” she captioned the post.

While Azalea revealed that she is teaming up with Asian fashion magazine L’officel Singapore, she remained tight-lipped about the content of the collaboration.

Azalea then gave her 10.6 million followers another glimpse at her “secret stuff” by sharing a follow-up topless photo.

🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The “Black Widow” songstress continued her skin-filled display when soaking up the sun by the pool.

She rocked a pink bandeau top bikini, which featured a bow on the front, along with matching pink bottoms. Azalea paired the swimsuit with chic round-rimmed sunglasses and a shimmering chain necklace. Most noticeably, her blonde locks were dyed into a shade of pink to go with her vibrant lip color.

“Enjoying the last days of Summer,” she wrote in the caption.