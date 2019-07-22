Iggy Azalea Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Night Out

Iggy Azalea had a bit of a fashion emergency on Friday night following her concert in Los Angeles at The Fonda Theater. According to The Daily Mail, the Australian rapper exited the venue and immediately slipped out of her perspex heels. The slippery nature of her tiger print leggings was a troublesome combination that caused her to slip right out of her left shoe, causing a bit of an awkward moment where Azalea was left hobbled on one heel.

The rapper addressed the moment on Twitter after a fan asked her what had happened.

“[Laugh my a— off, the fabric was too slippery with plastic shoes,” Azalea responded on Twitter. “Hahahahaha this would only happen to me.” She also added a shrug and cry laughing emoji to the mix.

Another fan shared a video of the moment on Twitter, showing Azalea entering her vehicle with her heel in her hand.

Her entourage was in the vicinity to assist Azalea with her trouble, so it wasn’t the end of the world for the rapper. She also took the blunder very well according to The Daily Mail, her second showing of a strong sense of humor in recent weeks.

The other came when she officially released her latest album In My Defense and its release on the same day as the debut album for beloved children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig. In response, Azalea dropped a sarcastic tweet and had a short mini-feud with the cartoon swine’s Twitter account.

“Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special, Peppa,” Azalea jokingly tweeted.

Her new album release and public outings follow a dramatic few months for the rapper. In late May, nude photos from earlier in her career were leaked online. This prompted Azalea to delete her entire social media presence for a while and threaten to press charges against the person behind the leak.

She remained off social media until early July, revealing a huge diamond ring in a video and causing fans to believe she was engaged. She also announced that her upcoming concert would feature “twerkpit” where concertgoers can do their best twerking performance.

You can currently download and stream Azalea’s new album In My Defense currently.