Iggy Azalea Reveals She Was Unable to Walk for 3 Weeks After Surgery Complications

Iggy Azalea is recovering after complications from a routine back surgery. The "Fancy" artist, 32, revealed she was taking a break from performing after opening for Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now Tour while she healed from surgery complications that kept her bedridden for three weeks.

"I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury," she wrote in a Twitter thread Monday. The rapper continued that recovering required her being "hooked up to a million machines" and confined to her bed – unable to walk except to use the bathroom.

Wanna hear a crazy story?

I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 28, 2022

"I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move," she continued. "It happens really fast." The musician noted that while she did lose her film opportunity because of her condition, right now she wants to "focus on walking and sitting for now" after being taken off bed rest. "I'm about 50% recovered but I'm doing great and feel really happy to be doing better each day," she added in another tweet.

Azalea said that her recovery journey over the past five weeks has included daily training that would help her be able to walk again. "Day 1 back walking I couldn't stand for more than 3mins. Now I'm at 30mins! Im just chipping away at it daily until I'm at 100%," she told a concerned fan, noting that doctors are happy about her progress.

"It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover," the Australia native added to the thread. "That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking."

The "Black Widow" artist concluded her check-in with fans by sharing how she's gained a new appreciation for how her body works and giving hope that she'll be back to normal by Christmas. "Stay healthy everyone and pay attention to what your body is telling you! I'll let you know how it's all going in a few more weeks," she wrote.