Iggy Azalea Refuses to Share Photos of Son Onyx After Instagram Abuse

Rapper Iggy Azalea will no longer share photos of her son Onyx on social media. The "Fancy" rapper said she was faced with negative comments about her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti. Azalea, 31, kept her pregnancy with Onyx a secret until after he was born.

"I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore," Azalea tweeted on Thursday. "Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!" The post was in reference to social media posts making fun of Onyx after Azalea shared a photo of him wearing an alligator costume on Instagram.

Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2021

Azalea noticed people were joking about Onyx earlier this week. "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit. Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame," she wrote on Tuesday in response to one Twitter troll. Another fan said there was no "ill intent" with the jokes, but Azalea disagreed. "My child is not a sub-brand for his father's fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears," she tweeted Thursday. "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."

When Azalea first announced she has a son in June 2020, she said she planned to keep Onyx out of the public spotlight. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize that I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Azalea wrote in an Instagram Story post. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words."

However, she began sharing photos of Onyx last fall on Instagram. His most recent appearance on her Instagram page came on May 6. "Just got back the film from Onyx's party. Love my baby," she wrote in the caption. On April 27, she celebrated his first birthday, calling Onyx "my favorite person in the entire universe," adding, "I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness." Azalea did not enable comments on the posts with Onyx.

In recent weeks, Azalea has made headlines for supporting Britney Spears in her conservatorship battle. Azalea was also criticized for cultural appropriation again after she released the music video for "I Am the Stripclub." Azalea, who is from Australia, has been accused of cultural appropriation throughout her career. Azalea responded to several critics earlier this month, even telling one fan that people are "reaching" with their criticisms.