Iggy Azalea Reveals Bold New Look as She Shaves Her Head on Instagram

Iggy Azalea gave her social media followers a surprise Thursday, appearing to shave her head on Instagram before revealing she was simply pulling everyone's leg while rocking a wig. The "Fancy" rapper made her new look pretty convincing, filming layer by layer of her hair falling to the ground as her stylist took a buzzer to her head.

"You are getting it all over the place," someone says in the background of the clip, while another shouts, "Iggy!" While Azalea definitely looked stylish with her fiery red buzz cut, she eventually revealed the 'do was just a hair piece. "Just shaving my wig wbu?" she captioned one of the videos giving up her true intentions.

Azalea has never shied away from sporting a risky look, and has been getting into the Halloween season full force, so the wig could be a part of some of the spooky aesthetic she's been showing off on social media. Wednesday, the artist transformed from a fairy princess into a Maleficent-inspired latex creature in a video she captioned, "October 1st is incoming." Her fans couldn't handle her take on the TikTok challenge, with one replying, "OMG YASS!! Queen we're ready for the lerks!" and another adding, "Shooketh doesn’t even say how I’m currently feeling. The serves: chef’s kiss!"

It will be a special Halloween for Azalea as she celebrates the holiday for the first time since becoming a mom. On June 10, Azalea announced that she and rapper Playboi Carti had welcomed a son, whom they named Onyx Carter. Azalea revealed she kept her pregnancy and early days of her son's life private, not because she was trying to keep him from people, but out of the desire to allow him a somewhat normal life.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she explained on Instagram Stories at the time. The new mom continued that as he grows up, she hopes to "keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," concluding, "I love him beyond words."