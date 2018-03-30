Iggy Azalea’s Management Reportedly Staged an Intervention

It hasn’t been an easy ride to stardom for rapper Iggy Azalea.

The Australian rapper broke out in 2014 with hit radio songs like “Fancy,” but in the following years she was forced to cancel a 2015 world tour, cancelled a sophomore album, had her public relationship with NBA player Nick Young fall apart and found herself feuding with multiple other rappers while being accused of of cultural appropriation.

Duirng an interview with Billboard on Friday, Azalea admitted her management team staged an intervention for her last year to address her mental health and anger issues.

“They were like, ‘We think you’re really talented and you can go to the studio and make hits all day, but we don’t know if, you know, someone says something about you and you have a reaction it could ruin a branding deal. We need you to go and speak to these people and make sure that you’re mentally prepared to come out with new music.’ I didn’t want to go there — I didn’t like the idea of being sent away somewhere. I was pissed.”

Azalea admitted a lot of her issues stemmed for her rocky public image in the years following the release of her first album, The New Classic.

“Before it was like, ‘We’re at the top of the mountain, and we have to stay at the top.’ I slid down the mountain a bit,” Azalea admitted. “I have regrets … so many regrets. But … I don’t beat myself up about it at the same time, because it, everything, was like landing on Mars. I just think it’s a lot for anybody to digest.”

Azelea has since left her original label, Def Jam Records, but is currently working with Island on a sophomore album, “Surviving the Summer.”

“I’m not on top anymore,” Azalea admitted. “I’m still here, cleaning up the mess now. At least now, though, I have some perspective on it. And I will say that’s good, because it’s hard to resolve things with anything when you’re still in the thick of it.”

Despite her struggles, she still has a number of friends in the industry looking out for her.

“If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha and Demi (Lovato),” she said. “And everyone else has pretty much acted like I don’t exist. People like Charli (XCX), I’ll see them in passing and say hi, there’s no bad blood about that. But there definitely have been some people that I feel like, ‘Okay, wow, you’re really gonna completely disassociate because of other people’s perceptions?’ Which is kind of wack as f—, but I try not to dwell too much on those things, because I understand — you guys have your own brands, and you’re just trying to protect yourself.”