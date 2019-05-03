Iggy Azalea Fans Applaud Her Full Leopard Print Photo Teasing New Video

Iggy Azalea’s been laying low for the last few years, but she’s back with a killer new video for her new single, “Started” and fans are praising her for it.

Azalea posted a photo of herself to Instagram in one of the outfits from her video and the comment section lit up.

One fan wrote, “I’M SO EXCITED,” while someone else said, “I started from the bottom and now I’m rich!!!!! I’m so readyyyyyyyy.”

Her lyrics sound slightly familiar to Drake’s hit “Started From the Bottom” with lines like, “I started from the bottom and now I’m rich, I got in my bag and I ain’t looked back since, I started to say sorry but f— that s—, you started out hatin’ now you love my drip.”

Another fan said, “the queen is coming to slay, not to play.”

STARTED video tonight at midnight EST!

Someone else admitted they were in a class when the video was about to drop writing, “I’m so EXCITED-ugh Spanish class is about to Start and you got me all hyped.”

Azalea rose to fame after her hit “Fancy” which released in 2014 followed by other songs like “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora, “Change Your Life” with T.I. and “Work” the same year. That was a huge year for Azalea as a rapper and as a celebrity.

Shortly after, she tapered off until she started dating NBA basketball player Nick Young who otherwise is known as Swaggy P. The two became engaged but called off the wedding and went their separate ways after Young admitted to cheating on Azalea.

It’s been since 2016 since their split but the fire hasn’t died down. When Young played for the Golden State Warriors, he celebrated winning a national championship by saying “I went from being snitched on to about to put a ring on” in a post-game interview.

“Snitched on” is referencing a video his former teammate D’Angelo Russel filmed when Young admitted to cheating on Azalea. As a response to his post-game interview, Young’s former fiancé was quick to clap back.

“I want him to stop referencing the s— he did as if it’s funny or even cool just because it’s old now,” she wrote in the comment section of a photo posted to social media. “I’ve moved on but it’s never gonna be a cute joke to make, Congrats on the win tho.”

Since then it appears Azalea is back and ready to turn the page to a new chapter.