Iggy Azalea Denies Rumor She Was Intimate With Tristan Thompson Amid Khloe Kardashian Drama

While the relationship status between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is still unclear, rapper Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to deny the recent rumors that she had cheated with the NBA player. “Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life…. Like…. Y’all are really that bored?!?!” she tweeted. “S— is very, very weird behavior.”

The “Fancy” rapper continued, claiming, “Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.” Azalea explained that these rumors really affected her, reminding people that there are real lives behind the gossip. “Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bulls—, so I’m actually annoyed,” she tweeted. “At the end of the day, none of you online know my personal life or who I have privately questioning a rumor like that, ” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “So let someone lie on YOUR p— if you like. But I don’t f— with letting lies live that effect (sic) my real life.”

Rumors and conflicting reports have emerged recently, implying that Kardashian and Thompson were back together again, but the latest indicates that they are still broken up. Sources close to the couple told In Touch Weekly that they were rekindling their romance, but other sources close to them told TMZ it wasn’t true. Kardashian and Thompson have still both refrained from weighing in on the reports publicly.

An insider said that Kardashian was “desperate to make it work” with Thompson in spite of his history of infidelity and that Thompson had “promised to do better.” This source seemed to suggest that they were not just interested in staying together for their daughter True’s sake, but that they wanted to have a second child together as well. The source at TMZ disputed this, saying that Kardashian and Thompson are cordial for the sake of True, but are not interested in a romantic relationship. The couple’s behavior and recent photographs of them together seem to support the latter story more than the former, though some fans are growing confused.

Fans on social media have taken umbrage with the phrasing of this statement, which emphasizes Kardashian’s “trust issues” rather than Thompson’s history of unfaithfulness. Another source told In Touch: “Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé. She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully, the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”