Idris Elba Reveals Meghan Markle Sent Him Setlist for Royal Wedding DJ Gig

DJ Big Driis, better known around the world as actor Idris Elba, finally opened up about DJ’ing at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding reception last year. Without giving too much detail about what was on the playlist, the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star said Markle gave him a setlist for the gig.

“Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it,” Elba revealed during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Elba was asked if he could list some of the songs on the list, but he refused. “There was some West Coast on it,” he said.

When pressed if by “West Coast” he meant California rappers like Tupac or Dr. Dre, he told the hosts to ask the Royals if they want answers, reports PEOPLE.

“I’m not gonna put their business out like that, that’s not fair,” Elba said. “Ask Meghan and Harry.”

While Elba would not directly reveal what was played during the wedding, a source told Us Weekly shortly after the wedding that he played Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” Elton John was also reportedly at the reception to perform “Circle of Life,” “I’m Still Standing,” “Your Song” and “Tiny Dancer.”

In February, Elba explained how he became Markle and Harry’s wedding DJ during a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“So Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad’s charity, The Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor,” Elba said. “And so I do a lot of work with them; met Harry and William a few times. And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on that date?’ And I go, ‘Ah nothing.’ And he goes, ‘Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?’”

Elba said his first response was, “Is this a joke? Are you joking?”

Markle and Harry, who became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the wedding, married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. On May 19, the couple marked their one-year anniversary by revealing some never-before-seen-photos taken on their special day, with the song “This Little Light of Mine” playing.

“We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” the royal family wrote. “A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”

In May, the couple also welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison. Markle made her first public appearance with Archie on Wednesday during King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Kate Middleton also took her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the event.

Elba will be seen in Hobbs & Shaw on Friday, Aug. 2.