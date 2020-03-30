Ice-T Shares Horrifying Video of Refrigerated Trucks Storing Bodies in New York City Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T is continuing to speak out about the grim realities of life during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the actor took to Twitter to give his followers a tragic glimpse into the outbreak in New York City, sharing a video of refrigerated trucks storing the bodies of those who have died.

As of Monday afternoon, a Johns Hopkins database recorded a confirmed 36,000 coronavirus cases in New York City alone, including nearly 800 deaths, among the among them nurses and doctors working the frontlines of the pandemic. Considered the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, hospitals in the city are working past capacity. On Monday, Central Park’s East Meadow was converted into a 68-bed field hospital in an effort to provide more beds for those who require hospitalization, according to CNN.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Very Sensitive Footage: Got this from a friend of a friend who’s company is renting refrigerated trucks to NYC.. If you still think this is a GAME? Stop it. This is as REAL as it gets.. Be safe people. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JB7GAmKP9G — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 30, 2020

FYI: If you still chose to believe that all this shit is Fake… Stay stupid. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 30, 2020

The Monday tweets mark just the latest comments Ice-T has made, the actor being vocal in his efforts to encourage followers to abide by the guidelines being laid out by medical professionals. Just last week, the actor revealed that he knows two people who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

“We can use Humor to try and lighten the mood.. We can use social media to communicate with other people.. We can use the phone to talk to love ones.. Life must go on,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “But make no mistake about it. This s— is serious. Stay safe. I personally know 2 people that have died from the Virus.”

That post had come just hours after SVU showrunner Warren Leight confirmed that Josh Wallwork, who had been serving as a costumer on SVU since 2018, had passed due to complications from the coronavirus.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that people wash their hands often and for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, avoid touching of the face, distance yourself from others when in public, and avoid those who are sick.

President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force have also extended their social distancing guidelines. Initially set as a 15-day plan, the president announced during his daily coronavirus press briefing on Sunday that the measures will be extended through April 30.