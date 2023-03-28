Ice-T Reveals the 'One Thing' He Taught 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star Mariska Hargitay

Ice-T has been spreading his wisdom on set with his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars – even longtime friend and colleague Mariska Hargitay. The actor and rapper revealed in a recent interview with PEOPLE one piece of advice he's given Hargitay over the years that he had to learn himself throughout his career.

"I taught Mariska one thing," he said. "I learned that you have to learn how to say 'no' sometimes." He continued, "Mariska's a very giving person and it can make you sick worrying about other people and not taking care of yourself. I believe that a lot of times people need to use that word 'no.' We keep each other sane."

Hargitay shared her appreciation and love for Ice-T last month when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "The reason that you have fame in my heart is because you are the OG of friendship. You are my real deal, my true blue, authentic, unshakable friend and I cannot tell you what that means to me," Hargitay said during the ceremony.

She also acknowledged all of the blunt truths Ice-T had given her over the years of their working together. "You have been such a joy in my life," the actress told her co-star. "You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real. You usually introduce it with, 'So here's what's up.'"

"As simple and as deep and as glorious as that is, and I know that you know in your heart and in your marrow how full the word 'friend' is when I say it to you, but I'm going to explain it anyway. You have been such a joy in my life," Hargitay continued. "You are the embodiment of loyalty. You tell the truth. You keep it real." Concluding her speech, the NBC star took things to another level of sentiment as she welcomed Ice-T to the Walk of Fame, where both she and her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, already have stars. "My dear, dear, sweet, wise, brave, unique, fierce, beautiful, precious Ice-T, welcome to this sacred space," she gushed. "My mom and I are happy to have you here."