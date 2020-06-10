Ice Cube Scolded for Sharing Anti-Semetic Meme

Ice Cube is being scolded on social media, after he shared an anti-semetic meme on his Twitter page. The image is that of a group of older white men playing a game similar to Monopoly on the backs of a group of black men. The meme reads: "All We Have To Do Is Stand Up And Their Little Game Is Over."

As it turns out, the image is actually part of a larger mural that originally appeared in the United Kingdom. Journalist Michael Segalov wrote and extensive piece for The Guardian in 2018, explaining the details of each piece of symbolism, and he tweeted to Ice Cube, pointing out the origin of the photo he shared. Segalov also respectfully offered that he presumes the rapper had no idea when he shared it. Others have commented as well, and they are not holding back their anger of the post. Scroll down to see what people are saying.