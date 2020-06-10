Ice Cube Scolded for Sharing Anti-Semetic Meme
Ice Cube is being scolded on social media, after he shared an anti-semetic meme on his Twitter page. The image is that of a group of older white men playing a game similar to Monopoly on the backs of a group of black men. The meme reads: "All We Have To Do Is Stand Up And Their Little Game Is Over."
As it turns out, the image is actually part of a larger mural that originally appeared in the United Kingdom. Journalist Michael Segalov wrote and extensive piece for The Guardian in 2018, explaining the details of each piece of symbolism, and he tweeted to Ice Cube, pointing out the origin of the photo he shared. Segalov also respectfully offered that he presumes the rapper had no idea when he shared it. Others have commented as well, and they are not holding back their anger of the post. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
FUCK THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K— Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020
hey, just to flag that the image of the mural you've shared is quite anti-semitic. I wrote about it here a couple of years back. I expect you hadn't clocked the connotations - but hopefully this helps. stay strong, and in solidarity x https://t.co/qTpgTaM1xy— michael segalov (@MikeSegalov) June 6, 2020
You know Ice, if the only thing you have to use is something that is racist and oppressive towards another minority group, it really is time to rethink your whole argument.— David Collier (@mishtal) June 6, 2020
You're not helping. At all. Racism killed 6 million Jews. They aren't your enemy.— Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) June 6, 2020
They all have big noses and are using money to control the world, those are classic anti Semitic tropes— Defining Deviancy Downward (@LapIsGOAT) June 8, 2020
I support the black community in their journey for justice - but I will not subordinate Jewish dignity as a tolerable byproduct of that journey. I will not let the dignity of one group come at a cost to my own. @icecube shares the same antisemitic art praised by @jeremycorbyn— leekern (@leekern13) June 6, 2020
Seriously? You’re fighting racism with antisemitism?— Nir Kahn (@Nir_Kahn) June 6, 2020
Jews aren’t the problem, they’ve never been the problem, leave them out of this— bringbackviking (@Topdekfireblast) June 6, 2020
Who knew, Ice is an antisemitic racist.— 🅕🅞🅧🅧🅨 (@FoxxysTweets) June 6, 2020
Anti-semitic conspiracy theories is all we need right now. Very smart.— Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateRidvan) June 6, 2020
Thank you Tara. Have always been a big fan of Ice Cube. Shocked that this is where he is going with this.— JewishLifeNow (@JewishLifeNow) June 7, 2020
🤦🏻♂️ the intellectual power on display here is phenomenal...not. THATS the mural you picked? You couldnt find any other? What the hell is the matter with you?— Aboud Dandachi (@abouddandachi) June 6, 2020
The artist who painted the mural has stated that it is not about race, but rather, about class.
In a tweet from 2018, Mear One rejected claims that the painting was anti-Semitic, calling them "divisive."
@lucianaberger @jeremycorbyn This mural is about class, not race, and labeling it as anti-Semitic is a divisive, self-interested political tactic used to shut down forward-thinking conversation and bog us down with old-world rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/osR8mELo72— MEAR ONE (@mearone) March 23, 2018