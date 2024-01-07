Ian Ziering Breaks Silence on New Year's Eve Biker Attack

The Sharknado star had to run across the busy street while his daughter was left crying in his car.

90210 alum Ian Ziering posted a lengthy statement to social media addressing the shocking fight he had with several bikers while driving on New Year's Eve. The Sharknado star's statement to Instagram addressing the incident and explaining his point of view on the situation and the general response from the police.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," Ziering wrote in the caption. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Video of the incident shows Ziering confronting one of the mini-bike riders before being surrounded by others. The actor's daughter was in the vehicle and was shown comforting her in a follow-up video after the incident

"I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace," he continued. "This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.

"As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient," Ziering continued. "I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

Ian Ziering Comforts His Crying Daughter After Bike Attack on NYEhttps://t.co/QEh5sfWSeK — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 1, 2024

Los Angeles police did confirm they received a call about the incident and two officers responded around 3 p.m. local time. Ziering and the bikers had both left the scene by that time. According to TMZ's report, law enforcement has not made any arrests yet with the investigation still proceeding.

Ziering wants the police to step up a bit more in light of the incident, though the underlying reason the problem exists at all is hard to pinpoint. The 90210 star was quick to show his thanks for the support of "family, friends and fans" after the incident.