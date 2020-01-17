Hugh Grant Weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Exit After Tabloids ‘Effectively Murdered’ Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to make a major life change as they step back as senior members of the royal family, announcing the news last week and on Monday, Hugh Grant was asked about the royal couple’s decision during an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show. The actor revealed in the candid discussion in promotion of his movie, The Gentlemen, that he fully supports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I’m rather on Harry’s side, I have to say,” Grant began. “The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother [Princess Diana], now they’re tearing his wife to pieces. I think, as a man, it’s his job to protect his family. So I’m with him.”

Grant added that his own relationship with the tabloid press is currently “very poor.”

Diana passed away in 1997 after a car accident in which her vehicle was being followed by paparazzi. Harry had previously compared his wife’s current situation to that of his mother in a statement he released explaining the couple’s October lawsuit against the Daily Mail‘s parent company.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” he said. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

On Jan. 8, Markle and Harry announced that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple shared in a statement. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

In addition, they will also change the way they interact with the media, eschewing the Royal Rota system and instead aiming to “Engage with grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists; Invite specialist media to specific events/engagements to give greater access to their cause-driven activities, widening the spectrum of news coverage; Provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting to cover key moments and events.”

The Sussexes will also “Continue to share information directly to the wider public via their official communications channels,” according to the couple’s new website.

