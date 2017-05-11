Howie Mandel Hilariously Weighs In On Mel B’s Nanny Situation

Howie Mandel says it’s not too soon to start joking about Mel B’s ongoing divorce drama, and he unleashed an absolute zinger about his America’s Got Talent co-star’s nanny situation.

On Wednesday night, Howie Mandel spoke with TMZ about Mel B before spending the evening doing a stand-up comedy act at the Laugh Factory for a benefit.

When asked if he thought it was too soon to joke with the former Spice Girl on the set of AGT, Mandel said: “No, no. I think she’s resilient and I’m there for her, and usually I’ll just joke with her alone.”

Mandel then threw shade at Mel B over her former nanny Lorraine Gilles.

“I want to make sure that [Mel B’s] comfortable so I’m bringing a nanny along to joke with her,” he said.

In the court documents, Mel B admitted that she, Belafonte, and Lorraine Gilles would engage in threesomes on multiple occasions over the course of the nanny’s seven-year employment. However, Mel B accused the other two of crossing a line when they allegedly slept together without her being involved in the action.

The 41-year-old singer also claims that Belafonte got Gilles pregnant, and forced her to have an abortion.

Lorraine Gilles has spoken out against the claims put forth by Mel B in a countersuit. According to the 26-year-old, she says that Mel B “seduced” her as a “naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student… with alcohol, fame and casual sex.”

Lorraine also claims Mel would frequently videotape their sexual encounters. The nanny claims that she is “personally aware” of several “sex tapes” that both Mel and Stephen recorded showing three of them “having consensual group sex.” Gilles also says that she witnessed Mel B and Stephen “bring different women into their home and engage in group sex” while she looked after their kids.

Gilles accused Mel B of portraying her as a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist” in the TV judge’s divorce filing.

While Gilles did admit to having an abortion, she says that the procedure was done after being impregnated following a one-night stand. The nanny said that at the time she was looking into getting an abortion, she told Mel B about the situation and that the singer helped her arrange an appointment for an abortion. Learn more here.

