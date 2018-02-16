Howard University Honors Chadwick Boseman in a Huge Way

✖

Howard University honored the late actor Chadwick Boseman by renaming its historic College of Fine Arts in honor of the Black Panther star, who was also a graduate of the University. The school shared a time-lapse video of the installment on Friday, sending a sincere tribute to Boseman in the caption. Boseman died last year on Aug. 28 after a quiet battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

"Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts," the university wrote. "An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman." The HBCU decided to change the name of the school after its students drafted up a petition on Change.org, which garnered over 58,000 signatures.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick spoke out at the time of the announcement, revealing to The Washington Post that Boseman was slated to join the College of Fine Arts board as well as craft a masterclass series for the students. "We are very excited. This is the right thing to do," he told the outlet. "Chadwick's love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on." In addition to the renaming of the school, Disney chief Bob Iger has promised to establish an endowment for the school in his name through several fundraising efforts. He also is looking to erect a new building on the campus for the College of Fine Arts and other on-campus entities.

Some of Boseman's colleagues and friends like Viola Davis and Marvel co-stars Lupita N'yongo and Michael B. Jordan shared touching tributes recently in honor of the one-year anniversary of his passing. "I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of [Chadwick Boseman] remains this alive in me," N'yongo wrote. The actress is currently working on the Black Panther sequel.