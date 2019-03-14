Howard Stern Slams Wendy Williams in Expletive-Laced Rant After She Says He Lost His Edge

Howard Stern is not happy with Wendy Williams after the talk show host shaded the radio personality this week, saying he had lost his shock jock edge.

“Jealous b—,” Stern said in an expletive-filled rant during his popular SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday. “You are nobody to me. You’ll never be me, Wendy. You’ll never be me. You can pretend to be me, you can pretend to be like me, but you’re not. You don’t have my wit and you don’t have my talent. … You couldn’t have that career. You’re a fly.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The drama began on Williams’ syndicated talk show The Wendy Williams Show, where she was discussing Stern’s upcoming book, Howard Stern Comes Again. She said the title was toned down compared to his published works of past (1993’s Private Parts and 1995’s Miss America).

“Howard is so Hollywood right now. And Howard, I love you, but since you’ve gone Hollywood, everything you say is so predictable,” Williams, 54, said, adding that Stern used to be one of her heroes. “Every story is going to be about, ‘Oh, I love this one, and then we went on their yacht.’ He’s a Hollywood insider, which sucks.”

“You started like me, being of the people. But at some point you sat behind the microphone for too long and now you are the people,” Williams added. “It hurts.”

Williams surely saw Stern’s wrath coming from a mile away. After hearing the comments, Stern didn’t hold back on his own show, starting by shooting down Williams’ claim that he had “gone Hollywood.”

“What evidence do you have that I’m Hollywood, honey?” he said. “I grew up a scumbag and I’m still treated like a scumbag. … What, because I found success now I’m ‘Hollywood?’ What, cause I know Jimmy Kimmel? Who am I hanging out with? She doesn’t know who I’m hanging out with. She doesn’t know what I do in this world. She doesn’t know who I’m f—ing with.”

“All she talks on that show is about Hollywood,” the radio veteran continued. “That’s as Hollywood as you get. If anyone in Hollywood called her to hang out, she’d [be there] in two seconds. All of that is a projection!”

He continued, saying that Williams’ comments didn’t take into account his work ethic. “Here’s my weekend: I go home, I write stuff for this show, I wrote stuff for my book, and then I stare at the wall waiting for the next show,” he said.

“I work my ass off on this show, day in and day out, to make sure that it’s good,” Stern continued. “Just shut up. Keep your opinion to yourself about me. I have struggled my entire life through thick and thin to actually get out there and do something that actually means something to people. That’s such an insult to me.”

The America’s Got Talent judge even went as far as to question what Williams’ impact on the industry has been compared to his. “What has she said that’s controversial? When has she put herself on the line?” he asked. “What has she done actually? I don’t even know. You’re not the ‘Queen of All Media.’ You haven’t earned that title. You haven’t done anything.”

He continued, “You haven’t had the career I’ve had. I had radio stations firing me, I had the government on my ass. I never backed down from a fight in my life. … Such an edgy broadcaster. When did you ever go to war with anyone? When did you fight with the FCC? When did you have the religious right coming up your ass and people throwing you off radio stations and not knowing if you can continue you career? Have you lived my life?”

“Broad doesn’t have an original thought in her goddamn head,” Stern quipped. “She’s busy being Howard Stern.”

The radio personality also took personal jabs at Williams for her appearance, her health battles, and the recent reports about her husband’s infidelity (which she has denied).

“What have I done to this woman? Nothing. I’ve been gracious to her,” Stern said. “Worry about your husband, not me. … F— you and your dumb show and your mystery illness. She disappears for two months, nobody knows why, and now she’s questioning me? Thanks honey. …. I never fainted on my show either.”

“I’m not somebody you want to f— with, honey. I don’t want to hear your bulls—. And you’re not a nice person. Nobody likes you, that’s why you can’t go Hollywood,” he continued, claiming, “People do not like her. [The staff] was doing a dance over at The Wendy Williams Show when she was out. She’s a big pain in the ass. I hate to break the news to you, honey. Good thing you hurried back.”

Williams and Stern both have had long careers in media. Both started in radio: Stern in 1976 and Williams in 1989. She moved over to TV in 2008, leaving her syndicated radio show in 2009.