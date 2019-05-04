Here’s How Wendy Williams Is Getting Over Kevin Hunter Divorce

Wendy Williams is moving on after a difficult couple of months.

The talk show host made headlines earlier this year after she revealed her battle with sobriety led her to move into a sober living facility while she was on hiatus from her position at The Wendy Williams Show.

A few weeks later, Williams returned to the spotlight when news broke she had filed for divorce from her husband and longtime manager Kevin Hunter after more than 20 years of marriage.

While the news of the divorce did not come as a surprise given years of tabloid reports of infidelity, including rumors that Hunter’s mistress recently gave birth to a baby girl, Cheat Sheet writes.

Hunter broke his silence on the separation after seemingly apologizing to Williams for being unfaithful with a statement to PEOPLE.

“I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. No matter what the outcome is, or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family, and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Since news of the affair and the divorce broke, Williams has worked to distance herself from her estranged husband. Along with firing him as her manager, Hunter recently left his position as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

Williams also found new representation in Bernie Young. Wendy, Young and other members of the staff was spotted having lunch in New York, likely talking about the new chapter of the show. A source previously told Page Six that Wendy looked in good spirits during the meeting.

“She looked great,” the source told the publication. “Even though she was suffering from a cold. They all looked like they were in a great mood.”

Despite the difficult chapter, Williams is reportedly ready to start a new stage in her life.

“Wendy is not looking back,” a source told Us Weekly. “Her friends and family think that the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone. She still has some healing to do, but she has taken several steps in the right direction. She is strong and resilient.”

Regardless of the drama in her personal life, Williams continues to appear on her show and making headlines for her hot takes. The television personality caught backlash from Madonna fans in a recent episode after she criticized her “old woman”-like performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.