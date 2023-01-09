How Prince William Reportedly Feels About Harry's Memoir

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, hasn't even been officially released and there has already been plenty of talk surrounding his claims in it. His older brother, Prince William, has been at the center of many of those claims. So, how does the heir to the throne feel about the book? According to Entertainment Tonight, he's far from pleased at the moment.

A source told the outlet that William is reportedly "furious" with what his brother has shared about him in Spare. They went on to say that William believes that Harry "crossed a line" with his latest allegations. The insider added, "The family is appalled that Harry has revealed such private and lurid details which are completely inappropriate." Other sources have also expressed that William and the rest of the royal family aren't happy with the manner in which Harry has chosen to share such delicate information.

"He's gone about dealing with it the wrong way," they told ET. "The problem is no family conversation can ever take place because Harry claims he and Meghan are opposed to leaks and then he and Meghan share extremely private family matters with the public." Harry's memoir isn't coming out until Tuesday, but several anecdotes from his autobiography have already been released. William, in particular, has been at the center of some of the more serious allegations.

In Spare, Harry alleges that William got physically violent with him back in 2019. The two princes were reportedly having a discussion in Harry's home in London when William allegedly called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." The pair soon began to get into a shouting match, as Harry wrote that his brother was parroting the "press narrative" about his wife. Harry writes that he walked into another room to try to assuage the situation, but that William allegedly then attacked him.

"Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this," Harry reportedly writes in Spare. "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." Fans will be able to read the full scene for themselves when Spare is released on Tuesday.