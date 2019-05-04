How Much Does Kim Kardashian West Make Per Sponsored Instagram Post?

Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram is a gold mine.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s social media presence was valued as making as much as $1 million per Instagram post in new court documents.

She claimed in legal papers associated with a lawsuit against fast fashion company Missguided USA that she gets between $300,000 and $500,000 per post, as first reported by TMZ.

The outlet, however, added that her lawyers are planning to amend the paperwork, changing the total cost of sponsored ads on her account to $1 million per post.

The documents also claimed the KKW Beauty mogul frequently turns down offers from companies offering to pay her fee, as she is selective on which brands she associates her image with.

While social media serves as a big source of income, the reality star has also caught backlash for some of her posts on the platform.

She recently shared a series of photos from the family’s recent trip to Bali and caught criticism from fans about the posing with “mistreated” elephants.

“Missing Bali,” Kardashian wrote alongside the images, which show her and husband Kanye West interacting with the elephants.

“NOT an elephant sanctuary. NO ethical sanctuary allow riding an elephant,” one fan wrote on her social media post. “The handler sitting atop the elephant is abusing it. Learn the facts before you promote to millions!! So disappointed. These poor creatures.”

The reality TV superstar’s interests have led her far beyond her hit reality series and her social media. Kardashian made headlines earlier this week after she aided in the release of another life sentence, as she continues to work on her studies to become a lawyer.

“We did it again! Had the best call [with] this lovely family & my attorney who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami – he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work.”

The latest release comes less than a year since Kardashian met with President Donald Trump to advocate for the release of minor-crime offender Alice Marie Johnson, who served 22 years behind bars for participating in cocaine trafficking. Her efforts led to her release, with Kardashian documenting her visit to Johnson and her family in Tennessee in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The reality series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!